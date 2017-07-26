Mechie Kisses Blac Chyna’s Neck Is Steamy PDA Pic — See Photo

Things are heating up between Mechie and Blac Chyna, as he’s made his feelings Instagram official with a sexy pic showing him kissing her neck. We’ve got the photo, right here!

Look away Rob Kardashian! His baby mama Blac Chyna, 29, is getting plenty of love from her new man Mechie, 24, and he was happy to put on a PDA show that he wanted all of his fans to see. The hip hop artist — real name Demetrius Harris — grabbed Chyna’s butt and planted a massive kiss on her neck in a steamy pic caught by the paparazzi while the pair was out shopping. He was so proud that he posted the photo to his Instagram on July 26, with it being his first official post showing off his new lady. “This Not A Bad Picture lol 😊😊🌹#Golden,” he captioned the shot which drove followers wild. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PIC.

One fan wrote, “Welp you have my support, y’all cute & y’all happy so why not,” while another said, “He’s cute, she’s cute. I ship.” Overall, everyone seems really on board with Chyna and Mechie’s new romance, with another fan adding, “Y’all look good together…treat her right…thats all she needs…she got everything else.” In less than two hours after he put ut up he already had over 10,000 likes.

Chyna kissing on Mechie is what set off Rob’s mother of all social media rants on July 5, after she texted him the video of her in bed with the rapper getting snuggly. The irate 30-year-old sock designer then shared it with the world and proceeded to post nude photos of her as revenge on his Instagram. These two have proved to be more than just a fling though, as Mechie made his feelings permanent by getting Chy’s initials tattooed on his neck on July 21. She showed her appreciation by giving him a sexy lap dance at a Miami strip club later that evening. Yowza!

