Macaulay Culkin Stuns Fans With Epic Transformation: See His Healthy, Sexy New Look

Macaulay Culkin, is that you!? The ‘Home Alone’ star debuted a new look on July 25, and you won’t believe your eyes. The healthy glow, the sexy 5 o’ clock shadow, the glasses! Click to see his hunky makeover.

Holy moly! Macaulay Culkin, 36, showed off a new makeover on July 25, and he legit looks sexy as hell! In the photo snapped at a convenience store, he looks clean, healthy, and happy. He cut off his long blonde locks, opting for a sexy shorter tussled look instead, and he’s added thick-rimmed glasses to his outfit that make him look nerdy-cute. However, most noticeable is the fact that his face appears more full and his eyes are bright. He looks the best he has in a long time and we’re so happy for him! Click here to see pics of Macaulay.

Fans first became concerned about the former child actor in 2012, when photos surfaced of him looking very thin and gaunt. He clapped back at drug use rumors in 2016, claiming that the public was “not necessarily” right to worry about him as much as they did. At the time, he said he was “essentially retired” from acting. However, he has now been cast in Changeland alongside Brenda Song, who he was spotted hanging out with the same day. In several pics that his co-stars have posted, he looks like he’s having a great time!

Fans were so thrilled to see the new and improved Macaulay, and didn’t hold back with their thoughts on Twitter. “You look great! So handsome. <3,” wrote one fan, while another agreed “U look so healthy! Welcome back! ♡” Among other words to describe the look, fans used “sexy,” “cute,” and “great” over and over again!

Here is the shocking comparison:

HollywoodLifers, are you glad to see Macaulay looking so great? Let us know!