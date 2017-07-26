Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth: Why They’re Reportedly Getting In ‘Bitter’ Fights

Now that Miley Cyrus has given up her partying lifestyle, there’s reportedly tension in her relationship with Liam Hemsworth — because HE doesn’t want to tone it down like she has, according to a new report!

Uh-oh, is there trouble in paradise between Miley Cyrus, 24, and Liam Hemsworth, 27!? It’s no secret that Miley has drastically changed her lifestyle this year — she even gave up smoking weed — but Liam reportedly isn’t willing to put partying in the past, and a new report claims that it’s affected the pair’s relationship. “Miley is begging Liam to reel it in, but Liam really doesn’t want to,” an insider tells InTouch. “Now, Miley is the one who wants to get married and start a family. The situation has led to many bitter fights between the two.” In case you forgot, Miley and Liam split in 2013 after her partying and behavior got a bit out of control, but they reconciled at the end of 2015.

We’re going to take this report with a grain of salt, though. On the same day InTouch hit newsstands, Liam posted a throwback photo of Miley standing amidst a forest of trees to Instagram with the caption, “Little girl. Big world. #takemeback.” He’s currently in New York City filming a movie while she’s back home in L.A., and he’s making it pretty clear that he’s missing their time together with this post! On July 10, he also shared a sweet selfie in bed with the 24-year-old, and referred to her as “my angel” in the caption. Things seem A-OK between these two to us!

Still, don’t expect to see wedding bells anytime in the near future. Even though Miley has been wearing her engagement ring since she and Liam got back together, her mom, Tish Cyrus, confirmed in June that there’s no plans for nuptials in the near future. “[Miley’s] always like, ‘I don’t know why everyone wants us to get married. It’s so perfect [the way it is]’,” Tish explained. “She’s 24. She’s got time.” Very true!

