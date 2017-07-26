Kylie Jenner Reportedly Wanted A Bigger Butt For Her Wax Figure — Competing With Kim?

Kylie Jenner wanted her new wax figure to have a bigger butt than originally planned, according to a July 26 report. Was she trying to compete with Kim Kardashian?

Kylie Jenner, 19, asked for her wax figure at Madame Tussauds in Hollywood, CA, to have a bigger butt, as a source claims to InTouch magazine in their Aug. 7 issue. Wait, she wanted it to be bigger?

Yep! “Most celebrities would love to be made thinner,” the insider says of Kylie’s figure, which was unveiled on July 18, “But Kylie asked the production team to make her butt bigger!” That is so Kylie.

As for why the Lip Kit mogul wanted a gigundo gluteus maximus? Well, Kylie didn’t want to be “outshone” or “overshadowed” by her big sis Kim Kardashian, 36, according to the report. So the tweaks were made before the figure was finished, and Kylizzle is happy!

In case you missed it, you can click through the gallery, attached, to see pics of Kylie and her wax figure. The likeness is almost creepy, right?

We previously knew that Kylie’s wax figure took six months to complete, and she had to pose in tight spandex and stilettos for over two hours so 250 measurements could be taken properly. We’ll get to go the behind-the-scenes on her upcoming show Life of Kylie, and the final result is worth about $350,000! Well, the figure looks just like her, so the effort and money didn’t go to waste. Seriously, it’s eerie (and Kylie even trolled her whole family with it!)

