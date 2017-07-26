Kylie Nervous About New TV Show Premiere: She’s Ready To ‘Break Away’ From Family

Kylie Jenner’s new show is more than a hobby for her — she sees it as a chance to stand out from the Kardashian pack and make a name for herself! That’s why she’s so nervous about the upcoming premiere on Aug. 6.



Even when you’re famous, having a big family can sometimes be a struggle. Take Kylie Jenner for instance. The stunning 19-year-old makeup maven has 5 siblings to compete with! Now she FINALLY has the opportunity to make a name for herself solo on her upcoming show Life of Kylie, and she’s really nervous about messing it up! Click here to see pics of the show.

“Kylie does not want to blow her chance to truly separate herself from her famous family,” a Calabasas local tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She sees her new show as her big opportunity to break away from her older sisters’ shadows. Kylie loves her entire family dearly but also wants to make her own mark and brand.” Well her chance is coming! Life of Kylie premieres on E! on Aug. 6 at 9pm.

Kylie definitely feels proud of everything she’s accomplished, but now it’s time to take it to the next level. “Kylie loves that she found success in her own makeup line and hopes she can keep the momentum flowing with her new TV show,” said the insider. “She does not want to ever be known as Kim Kardashian’s little sister, she is Kylie Jenner and the boss of her own empire.” Yas QUEEN!

HollywoodLifers, are you as excited as we are for Life of Kylie to finally air? Will this separate her from the pack? Let us know what you’re expecting!