Kris Jenner In ‘Panic’ Over O.J.’s Release: She’s Reportedly Scared He’ll Want To See Khloe

Now that O.J. Simpson has been granted parole, speculation is once again rampant that he may be Khloe Kardashian’s real father — and it has Kris Jenner VERY worried about his impending prison release date, according to a new report.

For years, it’s been rumored that former Kardashian family friend, O.J. Simpson, may be Khloe Kardashian’s biological father, and the shocking claims have been blowing up the Internet again ever since it was revealed on July 20 that O.J. will be released from prison early. O.J., who was convicted of armed robbery and kidnapping in 2008, was granted parole, and will be eligible for release beginning on Oct. 1, 2017, which reportedly has Khloe’s mom, Kris Jenner, 61, freaking out. “Kris is scared to death,” an insider tells InTouch. “Now that O.J. is getting out, Khloe has the opportunity to find out the truth and [Kris] thinks O.J. might even approach her or try to profit off of her. She’s in a state of panic.”

Khloe has adamantly brushed off reports that O.J. is her dad, and even refused to take a paternity test during a 2012 Keeping Up With The Kardashians because she was so confident that the late Robert Kardashian is her father. Meanwhile, on the day O.J. was granted parole, the 33-year-old’s social media page was inundated with messages about her ‘dad.’ She got so frustrated by the hurtful tweets and comments, that she even fired back, “They are all f**ing a**holes. Hehe Oh well….I’m happy and they hatin’.” Clearly, she’s not letting this get to her too much!

Of course, Khloe has so many good things happening for her right now — like her relationship with Tristan Thompson, 26 — that O.J. is probably the furthest thing from her mind. She and Tristan have basically been inseparable since his basketball season ended in June, and he’s even hunting for houses to rent in California so they can be close ALL the time (she already has a place in Cleveland). So sweet!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kris should be worried about O.J.’s release?