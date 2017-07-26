Kirk Frost Finally Takes DNA Test To Reveal If He’s Jasmine’s Baby Daddy

About goddamn time. Kirk Frost has finally taken a paternity test, according to a new report, which will prove whether or not he’s Jasmine Washington’s baby daddy. When will the results be revealed?

The year is 2071 and Kirk Frost, 48, has finally taken the infamous DNA test, according to Fameolous Entertainment. The publication claims they reached to Jasmine Washington‘s camp who revealed that the results should come in within the next 5-6 business days. That gives wifey Rasheeda-Buckner Frost less than a week to mentally prepare for what could be the world’s biggest bombshell. Once the results are in, Jasmine and Kirk will reportedly face each other in court on August 16 to hash out any remaining details. The Love & Hip Hop Atlanta star might have to pay child support and discuss visitation rights if he chooses to have a relationship with 9-month old Kannon.

Ever since rumors of Kirk’s lovechild began surfacing, Rasheeda’s been on the fence about whether or not she wants to stay married. The brunette beauty is already working on her revenge body to get back at him for being unfaithful, which is a pretty clear cut sign that she’s over it. Come on, look what happened to Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick when she started dedicating every waking hour to the gym. FINITO! And now she’s dating someone younger and hotter, so HA!

But all kidding aside, Rasheeda knows she’ll always be attached to Kirk even if they separate. The couple share sons Karter and Ky who will constantly come first no matter what. Despite the heartache that Kirk’s actions have caused, the mother-of-two is confident in their co-parenting skills. “They’re co-parenting beautifully and she thanks her lucky stars for that,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “This is a painful thing for them to go through, but one blessing is that Kirk is still involved in their lives on a daily basis.”

