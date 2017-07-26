Rasheeda & Kirk Frost: How They’re Able To ‘Co-Parent Beautifully’ Amid Jasmine Lovechild Scandal

Despite the heartache Rasheeda feels in the wake of husband Kirk Frost’s lovechild dilemma, they’re getting along for the sake of their kids. We learned EXCLUSIVELY how they’re able to co-parent so well!

“Rasheeda‘s kids are doing okay. This is a painful thing for them to go through, but one blessing is that Kirk [Frost] is still involved in their lives on a daily basis,” a friend of Rasheeda tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He and Rasheeda are co-parenting beautifully and she counts her lucky stars for that. No matter what goes on with them the kids are still number one and they both let them know that. Rasheeda is very strong and makes sure to keep things as positive as possible for her kids in all this.”

That’s so good to hear! Knowing that their parents are fighting is always hard on kids, so the fact that Kirk, 38, and Rasheeda, 35, are holding it together is commendable on their part. Despite the fact that Kirk is still embroiled in paternity drama with Jasmine Washington, 27, over her son, Rasheeda can’t help but still love her husband. Kirk refuses to even look at the results of his paternity test because he’s scared that the answer will make him lose his estranged wife. While putting the well-being of their children first, Rasheeda’s also working on saving their marriage.

She’s learning on good friend Tiny, 42, during the drama, as she totally knows what she’s going through. After all, Tiny has her own major marital problems with husband T.I., 36. “Tiny has actually given her a lot of hope because things with her and Tip have healed so much,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Tiny and T.I. haven’t called off their divorce yet, but it looks like they’re on track to officially get back together. That’s a great sign for Rasheeda and Kirk!

