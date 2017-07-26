Kim Zolciak Vs Kenya Moore: Why The ‘RHOA’ Stars ‘Loathe’ Each Other With A Passion

Season 10 of ‘RHOA’ is going to be red hot! Kim Zolciak is back, and HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY learned what really happened behind the scenes of her recent, blowout fight with Kenya Moore! From low-blows to physicality — Here’s the scoop!

Kim Zolciak, 39, and Kenya Moore, 46, are about to take The Real Housewives of Atlanta to the next level during season 10! After exiting the show since 2012 [having been a cast-regular since 2008], Kim is returning for a part-time gig in the show’s next season! And, although the RHOA won’t return to the small screen until this fall, Kim and Kenya are already teasing us with some epic drama! After their most recent blowout, with Kim’s daughter, Brielle Biermann, 20, jumping in to slam Kenya, we’re going to explain where it all stemmed from.

Let’s go back to season 9 at Sheree Whitfield‘s housewarming party, shall we? We’re pretty sure the roof was about to blow off in Sheree’s home during Kim and Kenya’s scathing fight. Their feud kicked off at the housewarming party, when Kim called Kenya out for being rude, after she was discovered nosing around Sheree’s basement on her own. “And, that’s when Kim and Kenya’s hate for one another really started,” a RHOA insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Kenya was taking none of it though, and she immediately launched into a tirade against Kim’s husband Kroy, accusing him of being a deadbeat, and calling Kim ‘Octomom’ because she has so many kids.” RHOA fans, that’s hard to forget, right?

“After their season 9 fight, Kim vowed she would never speak to Kenya again,” the source says. And, just when things seemed calmer in the ATL, Kim and Kenya went for round two recently. “Kenya kept on pushing her buttons during a recent fight while filming season 10,” our insider says. “Kenya claimed Kim pimped out her daughter Brielle, and that she was hard up for money. All of that just made Kim see red, and during filming last weekend, things got physical after Kim lunged at Kenya.” Things were apparently so bad that “the two had to be pulled apart by the cast and crew, and Kim ended up storming off the set, absolutely furious.” Yikes.

As you know, that wasn’t the end of it — Brielle added more fuel to the fire when she tweeted, “Kenya is a dumb ugly evil bitch,”on July 22. Brielle was present during Kim and Kenya’s most recent fight, our source says, which clearly set her off.

So, what’s the current status of their feud? — Ultimately, “Kim and Kenya totally rub each other up the wrong way and they absolutely loathe each other,” our source reveals. “At this stage, it would take a miracle for them to settle their feud.” However, “‘Housewives’ producers are hoping they can at least act civilly towards each other, as there’s still a ton of filming to be done for the next season. And, right now it’s looking like it’s going to be one long nightmare.” Season 10 is sure to be one wild ride!

HollywoodLifers, it’s time to sound off! Are you team Kim or team Kenya?