Kim Kardashian Surrogate Reportedly 3 Months Pregnant: When She’s Due Revealed

Kim Kardashian, 36, and Kanye West, 40, will be receiving two special deliveries within the next year! As HollywoodLife.com previously told you, Kim and Kanye have chosen a surrogate and the woman is currently three months pregnant, according to a new Us Weekly report. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and “Famous” singer selected a San Diego mom in her late 20s, who has acted as a surrogate before and was referred to them by an agency, according to Us Weekly‘s source. The woman will most likely give birth next January and, as HollywoodLife.com previously told you, she’s having twins!

“Kim and Kanye are excited and happy as they are expecting twins with the help of a surrogate,” a longtime friend of the Kardashians told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Kim has always wanted twins, and due to health issues has needed the help of a surrogate to make her dreams a reality. It is very early on in the pregnancy so it will be a while before they make anything public.” Kim and Kanye have reportedly agreed to pay $45,000, in 10 monthly installments of $4,500 each, to the mother (in addition to the $68,850 deposit they gave to the agency), who has appeared in promotional videos about surrogacy with her family, according to a TMZ report. The couple, parents to North, 4, and Saint, 19 months, will reportedly pay the surrogate an additional $5,000 per child, since she’s having multiples.

The contract crafted between the couple and the surrogate includes stipulations that account for the mother’s health while carrying the babies. The contract states the mother should not drink alcohol, smoke cigarettes or use drugs. She is also unable to use hot tubs or saunas, eat raw fish, apply hair dye, drink more than one caffeinated beverage a day or handle cat litter. We are sure hoping everything goes smoothly with the surrogate’s pregnancy and can’t wait to see the little ones when they are born!

