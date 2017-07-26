Kim Kardashian Surrogate Reportedly 3 Months Pregnant: When She’s Due Revealed

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have a very special delivery on the way! The couple are reportedly expecting via surrogate and sources say the woman is already three months along in her pregnancy!

Kim Kardashian, 36, is gonna be a mama again — but this time another lady has her buns in their oven! Us Weekly is reporting that Kim and husband Kanye West, 40, have chosen a surrogate to help them expand their family and the woman is currently three months pregnant! A source told Us Weekly that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and “Famous” singer selected a San Diego mom in her late 20s who has acted as a surrogate before and was referred to them by an agency, and will most likely give birth next January.

Kim and Kanye have reportedly agreed to pay $45,000 in 10 monthly installments of $45,000 each to the mother (in addition to the $68,850 deposit they gave to the agency), who has appeared in promotional videos about surrogacy with her family, according to a TMZ report. The couple, parents to North, 4, and Saint, 19 months, will reportedly pay the surrogate an additional $5,000 per child, if she has multiples — which a source tells HollywoodLife.com is a certainty! “Kim and Kanye are excited and happy as they are expecting twins with the help of a surrogate,” a longtime friend of the Kardashians told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Kim has always wanted twins, and due to health issues has needed the help of a surrogate to make her dreams a reality. It is very early on in the pregnancy so it will be a while before they make anything public.”

The contract crafted between the couple and the surrogate includes stipulations that account for the mother’s health while carrying the babies. The contract states the mother should not drink alcohol, smoke cigarettes or use drugs. She is also unable to use hot tubs or saunas, eat raw fish, apply hair dye, drink more than one caffeinated beverage a day or handle cat litter. We are sure hoping everything goes smoothly with the surrogate’s pregnancy and can’t wait to see the little ones when they are born!

