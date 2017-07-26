Kim Kardashian Puts Abs On Display Once Again & Looks Better Than Ever — New Pics

There’s those abs again! Kim Kardashian kept it casual in sweats while out on July 25, but she made sure to still draw attention to herself by flaunting her toned tummy and cleavage in a crop top!

Kim Kardashian, 36, has worked hard to get her fabulous figure…and she’s not afraid or ashamed to show it off! The reality star dined at Stanley’s restaurant in Sherman Oaks, California with her sisters, Khloe Kardashian, 33 and Kourtney Kardashian, 38, on July 25, and although her outfit was pretty casual, she had quite a bit of skin showing. For the lunch date, Kim rocked fitted sweats, which she pulled above her belly button, and a white crop top, buttoned only once so her boobs are spilling out. The ensemble put a good portion of Kim’s toned stomach on display, and her abs are literally looking better than ever!

This isn’t the first time recently that Kim has proudly flaunted her abs in public, and we love that she’s confident in showing her body off even when there’s no photoshopping or retouching involved. Ever since she gave birth to her second child, Saint West, in Dec. 2015, the 36-year-old has been working hard to get her body looking better than ever, but this summer, she’s been hitting the gym even harder after being body-shamed for her bikini photos in April. “She started working out twice a day and went on a major cleanse,” an insider dished to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She cut all the treats and has been religious about her diet.”

Our source said that Kim has successfully dropped 15 lbs. since the photos came out, too. “She wants all the people who body shamed her to take notice,” the insider revealed. “This is her revenge body and she wants to flaunt it.” Get it, girl!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Kim’s outfit?