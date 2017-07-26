Is The Honeymoon Over For Kenya Moore & Marc Daly? Why They’re Reportedly Fighting

Trouble in paradise? It seems so for ‘RHOA’s Kenya Moore and Marc Daly, who married in early June! They’re reportedly off to a ‘rocky’ start! And, their ‘problems’ are allegedly affecting her Bravo career!



Are we in store for a Real Housewives divorce? Well, not yet. But, things aren’t exactly a honeymoon for Kenya Moore, 46, and her businessman hubby, Marc Daly, 47, according to OK! magazine. The couple, who tied the knot in a super secret ceremony on June 10, have reportedly been fighting nonstop since their St. Lucia nuptials. And, the majority of their alleged arguments have been about Kenya’s need for the spotlight, and Marc’s hatred for it, as reported by the mag.

“Marc is a very private person and isn’t comfortable in the spotlight,” a source told the mag, adding that Marc has zero interest in appearing on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. “It’s one of the reasons Kenya agreed to keep their relationship and wedding on the down-low.” While Kenya was reportedly all about keeping their love life private; now, the source says, Kenya isn’t willing to cooperate. “She’s trying to force Marc to film with her, but so far he’s refused. It’s causing a lot of problems for both Bravo and their relationship.” As for what their friends and family think about everything? — Everyone is predicting that they won’t even last a year.” Uh-oh! If that’s true, then they’ve got about 10 months to turn things around…

Kenya and Marc have yet to address the rocky relationship rumors; however, we have a feeling there may be little truth to these wild reports. Why? — Well, Kenya and Marc said “I do” in a secret wedding in St. Lucia, where they were surrounded by their closest friends and family. And, they’ve been private about every detail of their relationship before and after their romantic nuptials. Not to mention, Kenya and Marc have barely been photographed together. Therefore, this is all evidence that the pair seem to be on the same page when it comes to the privacy of their relationships, unlike reports that claim the opposite. Hopefully everything is going smooth for the newly married couple!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kenya and Marc’s marriage is in trouble?