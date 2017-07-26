Kel Mitchell & Wife Asia Lee Welcome 1st Child Together — See Their Baby Girl’s 1st Pic

Kel Mitchell has ‘so much joy’ in his heart! The star & his wife Asia Lee have officially welcomed their 1st child together — and she is BEYOND precious! Sharing her 1st pic with fans, Kel also revealed her crazy-unique name.

Kel Mitchell, 38, is a dad again after his wife Asia Lee gave birth to her first child. The comedian and actor announced the happy news via Instagram on July 25 with the sweetest caption and cutest photo of his newborn baby girl, whom he and Asia named Wisdom. Kel revealed that his “love” gave birth to baby Wisdom on July 22 and their daughter was 7lbs 11oz at birth “with a head full of hair and full of happiness!” How precious is that? “Im so grateful and happy! My baby girl is here! So much joy in my heart. She is so adorable!” Kel wrote. Click here to see pics of moms showing off their baby bumps.

In his lengthy photo caption, the rapper also praised his wife, saying Asia is “the most amazing woman.” “She was so strong throughout the birth. Im so proud of her! @therealasialee you are My super woman!” he gushed. But Kel didn’t stop there. He also told his fans that Asia “amazes” him every day, as he thanked her for the “gift” of their daughter. “Our daughter is a reflection of your beautiful greatness and loving spirit! Our daughter is a blessing!” Kel continued. “For this Child we have prayed 1 Samuel 1:27 Prayers do get answered and dreams do come true! Daddy loves you Wisdom! 💖.”

Kel and Asia tied the knot back in 2012 and Wisdom is the first child for the couple. Kel however, has two teenage children — son Lyric and daughter Allure — from a previous marriage. The adorable lovebirds announced they were expecting a child back in February with a humorous Good Burger-themed photo shoot, sharing that they were expecting a daughter at the couple’s gender reveal party in April. We can’t wait to see more snapshots of Wisdom! Congrats, Kel and Asia!

