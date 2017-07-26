Kate Hudson Shaves Her Head For New Movie Role — See Shocking Makeover

Whoa! Kate Hudson looked like a whole new woman when she was spotted in Los Angeles on July 25 rockin’ a ‘very’ different hairstyle. The actress, who is known for her Goldie Locks look, has completely shaved her head!

Kate Hudson, 38, is prepared to die for her art, or at least shave her head for it. On July 25, the How to Lose A Guys in 10 Days star was noticeably missing a very important item on the set of a new project she’s working on with singer Sia, 41, in Los Angeles: her hair! Kate reportedly shaved her head for the new role in a musical directed by the singer, and she actually looks fantastic. We never imagined the mother of two, who has always been known for her gorgeous golden locks, would look this good with a buzzed head! CLICK HERE TO SEE KATE’S SHAVED HEAD.

Kate is hardly the first actress to buzz off her tresses for a part. Actresses like Cara Delevingne, Kristen Stewart and Millie Bobby Brown (who plays Eleven on Stranger Things) have all said bye bye to their to their naturally gorgeous hairdos in favor of an almost bald look for a part. Demi Moore may have been the most iconic when she buzzed her gorgeous raven hair for G.I. Jane. All these ladies did it, and while it was shocking at first, their jarring changes ended up being stunning. Kate is no different! Click here to see pics of Kate’s family.

We can’t wait to see what part Kate will play in Sia’s musical project, as this new look definitely has got to be attached to a killer role. Kate and Sia have been spotted together in L.A. recently, though at the time Sia was the one making headlines for going without her iconic wig! Of course, she looked amazing too.

