Kailyn Lowry ‘Jealous’ Over Javi Marroquin’s Relationship With New Girlfriend: It’s ‘Been Straight Drama’

As Kailyn Lowry, 25, gets closer and closer to giving birth to her third child, she is reportedly having some serious issues with a babby daddy who has nothing to with this pregnancy: Javi Marroquin. Javi, who is the father of Kailyn’s second child, 3-year-old son Lincoln, is making Kailyn crazy over a new romance he’s got going on with Lauren Comeau, a South Carolina resident. “Javi is going through it right now with Kailyn,” a friend of his told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “They were in a really good place, but the past month has been straight drama again.”

“Kailyn’s jealous that he’s got a new girlfriend and she’s taking it out on him,” the source continued. “They were in such a great place and Javi thought they were going to be all good from now on, but she’s turned on him. He’s trying to keep the peace, he doesn’t want to argue with her when she’s pregnant, but it’s not easy. Anytime he has to interact with her lately she’ll try to pick a fight, it’s rough.”

An insider close to the Teen Mom 2 star revealed to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that Kailyn’s jealousy may come from a place of fear and loneliness, not a real desire to get back together with Javi. “Nobody thinks Kailyn’s still genuinely in love with Javi though, as much as she kids herself she is, it’s way more about wanting to feel secure and having someone there by her side, and that’s not a strong enough foundation to build a relationship on,” a source told us. That feeling of insecurity is clearly warranted, seeing as Kailyn is due to give birth to Chris Lopez‘s child any day now, though he reportedly doesn’t want to have a relationship with their baby.

