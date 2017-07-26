Kailyn Lowry ‘Devastated’ After Realizing Baby Daddy Chris Lopez Cheated On Her

Sometimes the truth hurts. Poor Kailyn Lowry was ‘devastated and heartbroken’ after learning that baby daddy Chris Lopez cheated on her. Now, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVE details on how she’s coping.

It’s better to be slapped with the truth than kissed with a lie, right? Kailyn Lowry, 25, learned that the hard way when she discovered that Chris Lopez cheated on her. The Teen Mom 2 star “has been extremely strong during this pregnancy but it’s been much harder than most people realize because she’s still heartbroken over the way Chris treated her,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “They were friends way before things ever got romantic between them.” Not only has she lost a lover and best friend, now her unborn baby will likely grow up without knowing their father.

The expectant mother broke the news of Chris’ wandering eye via Twitter on July 24. She shared a gif of Briana DeJesus, who was confronting Luis at the time, with the words “You had sex with someone else” and a crying face emoji. Kailyn didn’t mention Chris by name, but the message is certainly concerning. “He made all kinds of promises to her and she thought she could trust him and count on him,” the source continues. “It all came crashing down when she realized that he was lying to her and sleeping with tons of girls behind her back. Chris turned out to be an entirely different person than she thought. It was devastating.”

The details of how the reality star caught him cheating are still unknown, but it didn’t take long for her to seek revenge. Days after announcing that Chris is in fact the baby daddy, Kailyn was spotted out with a new mystery man on May 8. The rumored couple walked around LA together running errands — but that’s not the picture people were buzzing about! A second photo surfaced online of the pair in a very compromising position in bed together.

HollywoodLifers, what advice would you give Kailyn about her cheating ex? Share below!