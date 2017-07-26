Hundreds of crew members are out of a job now that Justin Bieber has cancelled the remainder of his ‘Purpose’ tour — but he won’t issue them an apology. Here’s why.

Justin Bieber‘s fans weren’t the only ones disappointed when he announced he’d be cancelling his Purpose tour earlier this week — crew members who were hired to work on the show were also totally caught off guard by the news! Employees at 14 different venues, along with those who have traveled with Justin all tour long as part of setting up, catering and more, will now be out of work, when they expected to get paid for the remainder of the tour, but Justin isn’t offering up an apology. Reporters caught him outside BOA Steakhouse on July 25, and he refused to say sorry for putting these people out of work. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE VIDEO.

The 23-year-old got quite defensive when the reporter suggested that he let down some staff members by cancelling the tour. He even had his pal, Patrick Schwarzenegger, stop the car in the middle of the street so Justin could explain himself! “It’s not MY staff,” he insisted. “Somebody that works on the tour isn’t my staff!” He was adamant that people who work on the tour aren’t part of his payroll, so he has no reason to apologize to them. However, as we previously told you, the Biebs did make sure to apologize to his fans. “Sorry to anybody who feels disappointed or betrayed,” he said. “It’s not in my heart or anything.” He also insisted that “everything’s fine,” and offered no specific reason for the cancellation.

Stadium shows in Texas, California, Colorado, Minneapolis, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Toronto, Tokyo, Hong Kong, the Philippines and Singapore were affected by Justin’s decision to end the tour early. However, considering he’s basically been touring for two years straight, we can understand why he’d want this much-needed break, and we commend him for pulling the plug before things got too stressful!

