Justin Bieber Enjoys Life Post-Tour At Dinner With Patrick Schwarzenegger

Now that he doesn’t have to worry about going out on tour anymore, Justin Bieber is hanging out with pals and grabbing a good relaxing meal in Beverly Hills. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on his night out with Patrick Schwarzenegger

Justin Bieber is young, rich and now has nothing but time on his hands after cancelling the final 14 stadium shows on his Purpose world tour. He celebrated his newfound freedom from work duties with a guy’s night out with buddy Patrick Schwarzenegger, 23. The two hit up Mastro’s steakhouse on July 25, which is a place he used to love taking his ex Selena Gomez, 25. “Justin and Patrick dined at the Beverly Hills steakhouse for about two hours before nearly causing a huge scene by leaving out the front,” an eyewitness tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Of course throngs of Belibers and paparazzi had gathered to get the shot of the singer leaving the restaurant, so the guys wisely chose to leave via the back door. “They came to the front of the restaurant and peeked out before deciding against it and evading chaos out the back. He looked very puzzled about something as he walked through the back alley,” our insider adds. Justin then hopped into his SUV and drove off into the night. Click here for pics of Justin’s Purpose tour.

Earlier in the day the Biebs debunked rumors that he’d quit his tour to redirect his life towards his faith, telling TMZ that religion had nothing to do with his decision. He told the site on July 24 that he’d been touring for two years and that he was looking forward to “resting, relaxation” and that he was “going to ride some bikes!” He played over 150 shows across six continents since his tour began in March of 2016, so it’s no wonder that he finally had enough of life on the road.

HollywoodLifers, are you okay with Justin’s decision to bail on the final dates of his tour? Is it better for him to cancel the shows rather than burn out from stress?