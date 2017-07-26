‘Odd Mom Out’s Jill Kargman’s Parenting Rules: Nights Home, One-On-One Dates With Kids & More

Jill Kargman stars in a hit show, is a wife, AND a mom of 3. Revealing to HL exclusively how she does it all, Jill shared the things she doesn’t compromise on when it comes to raising her kids. You’ll love her parenting tips!

While having a successful career, raising children, and still having time for yourself and your spouse can seem impossible, Jill Kargman, 43, assured us it’s not. In fact, the Odd Mom Out star pretty much has the whole work-life-home-life balancing act down pat, and lucky for us, she’s sharing her secrets! Stopping by our NYC office, the actress and mom of three came on the HollywoodLife.com podcast to discuss how she manages her work schedule with parenting — and why doing so is so important. “I think you just have to make the time that you are together high quality,” Jill explained, talking about the time she gets with her fam. Click to see pics of celeb moms with their adorable kids.

Her first family-time rule? “Don’t have your phone at the table.” For Jill, engaging with each other every day is key. “Really communicate with [your kids,]” she said. She also stressed the importance of on-one-on time with each of her children. Jill, who’s married to Harry Kargman, 42, has three kids with her hubby: daughters Ivy and Sadie, and son Fletch. “I do a think where I take each one out to dinner once a month to be alone,” Jill told us. “I’m home five nights a week, I go out usually two weeknights and then the other nights of the week and the weekend I’m with the kids.” Sounds like a pretty genius system!

“I always go out two nights a week whether it’s alone with my husband or to a party or the ballet or a Broadway show,” Jill continued. “We’re out two nights and home five. It’s a rule.” And while we love her dedication to family time, the star admitted that not everyone gets it. “People will say, ‘Are you free such and such night?’ and there’s this new thing where you can’t just say no…they’re like, ‘Why? Where are you going?’ And I say, ‘I’m home with the kids.’ And they’re like, ‘That’s not an event.’ I’m like, ‘Well, I’m already out two nights that week.'”

Admitting that she actually likes “being home,” Jill said she especially likes spending time with her kids when in the wintertime. “When it’s cold in New York, I really don’t want to go out, and when I do, I kind of dread it,” she confessed. “But it’s important for me to see my friends and have alone time with my husband. I think it’s good to get out too.”

Season three of Odd Mom Out began Wednesday, July 12th. And as Jill, who also created the show, told us EXCLUSIVELY, this new season will be filled with more madness, money, and mother-in-law chaos than ever! We seriously can’t wait!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do you love Jill’s parenting advice? Are you surprised she’s able to balance her home and work life so well?