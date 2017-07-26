J.Lo ‘Wild’ Over A-Rod’s ‘Passionate’ Kisses — Their Make Outs Are ‘Next Level’

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s make outs are outta’ this world! HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned that the singer is ‘wild’ for her man’s passionate kisses. Oh la la!

Is it getting hot in here — or is it just the sizzling passion between Jennifer Lopez, 48, and Alex Rodriguez, 41? Most definitely the second one. There’s a lot to love when it comes to the former New York Yankees baseball player, like his gentlemanly character, well-tailored suits, and the fact that he’ll go to a hot yoga class with his girlfriend (which is very difficult to make men do, believe me I’ve tried). But the thing Jen adores most about him is his make out skills! “She loves his kissing ability,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Someone call the doctor ’cause this girl’s got a fever!

“Alex is a very passionate man — it turns her on and make her go wild,” the source continues. “Jen seriously thinks his kissing ability is next level! The fact that she gets everything else is just the icing on the cake.” The Latina singer has hit the jackpot with this one, and you’d have to be blind not to notice how their sexual chemistry translates into different outside-the-bedroom activities. They do hot yoga together, take long bike rides in the morning, and even hit the gym in matching workout gear! So far we can count eight different times that they’ve been couple clones.

Pretty self-explanatory, Couple Clones are when two people in a relationship dress alike. The pop star and the MLB hunk have matched in ivory overcoats, dark denim, white T-shirts and blue jeans, pastel colors, navy slacks, and MORE. Even their gym outfits are often in tune with each other! Do they plan this on purpose? If Jen ever gets tired of kissing Alex (which we doubt will ever happen), at least she can raid his closet!

HollywoodLifers, what are your thoughts on Jen and Alex’s passionate make out sessions — TMI or too cute?