Jenelle Evans Shockingly Confesses She Almost Committed Suicide At 13 After Fight With Her Mom

In her new memoir, Read Between The Lines: Diary of a Teenage Mom, Jenelle Evans, 25, admits she was a troubled teen while being raised by her mom Barbara. Barbara’s strict rules and Jenelle’s carefree spirit did NOT mix well, which caused terrible fights between the two — ultimately leading to Jenelle contemplating suicide! The Teen Mom 2 star tells all in her new book, and even shares some old diary entries with her readers. In one diary entry from August 20, 2005, Jenelle explains how she was punished after getting busted hanging out with an 18-year-old when she was just 13. Click here to see Teen Mom transformations.

Thirteen-year-old Jenelle wrote, “Now my mom doesn’t love me any more, she wishes I drop dead… That hurts me so much and now I have no one to love me. I want to tell my mom that I’m sorry for being born because I know I was just another accident.” The teen continued, “She’s also canceling modeling cuz she thinks I’m too ugly for it… she tells me I’m a lil whore. She treats me like I’m not alive. But then she won’t let me kill myself cuz she’ll go to jail or something.” Looking back on her old entries, Jenelle explains in her book that in reality, she was being dramatic about the whole situation.

“I know it reads like a kid just regurgitating what she heard, but I know my mom didn’t say those things to me,” 25-year-old Jenelle wrote. “I must’ve been really upset, and made up a bunch of stuff to make myself feel better about being punished for something, at heart, I knew was my fault.” How mature of her! But the saddest part is, that wasn’t even the first time Jenelle wrote about suicide in her journal. “I cannot believe I was about 2 kill myself and film it,” she wrote on April 29, 2006 while dating a boy named William.

In her book, she writes that the entry was “another cry for attention, I am certain of it.” She explains, “This time I got the attention I wanted when [my friend] told William about the plan. It upset him and he decided enough was enough. He was tired of investing time in a girl who thought trying to kill herself were just things to try out for the fun of it.”

While Jenelle reveals that she never actually tried to commit suicide, she does admit to cutting herself in the book. “I tried cutting myself for the first and last time,” she wrote. “It wasn’t anything serious, just a few scratches on one arm. I tried it out because I had heard other kids at school talk about how it relieved stress and helped me get over bad stuff that was happening around them.” Luckily Jenelle seems to be in a much better place now as she’s currently engaged AND is a proud mother of three to Jace Vahn Evans, 7; Kaiser Orion Griffith, 3; and Ensley Jolie Eason, 6 months.

