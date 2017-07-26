Javi Marroquin Disses Kailyn Lowry While Gushing Over New GF — ‘I’ve Never Been Happier’

Moving on! Javi Marroquin took a jab at his ‘Teen Mom’ ex Kailyn Lowry while telling HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY about the new lady in his life! Here’s what he said!

Javi Marroquin, 24, has a new girlfriend and he can’t stop gushing about her! The ex of Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry, 25, spoke with us about his newfound romance while managing to take a subtle shot at his famous ex! “I have a girlfriend now and haven’t been happier with anyone else,” Javi tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “I think I’m the lucky man. We have a mutual friend and she connected us. Then we met at her wedding. It’s been great since.” Catch that sly little dig?! Take a look back at Javi and Kailyn’s relationship right here!

We’re betting you’re wondering who Javi’s new special lady is! Her name is Lauren Comeau. She’s a South Carolina resident who, as Javi shared, met the reality TV star at a friend’s wedding where they apparently hit it off! Due to his filming schedule they are currently getting to know each from a distance but both sound committed to making it work! “Distance isn’t ever easy, but we have a lot planned and busy schedules in between so I think we’ll handle it well,” Lauren told Radar Online. “We connected through a mutual friend in Delaware and finally got to meet at a recent wedding. We clicked instantly, and just really enjoyed each other’s company. I’m excited to see what happens.”

Meanwhile, Kailyn is said to be desperate to win Javi back as she copes with her third pregnancy as a single mom. “Kailyn is so lonely right now. She’s scared about the future and really freaked out about raising a third child on her own,” a source close to the Teen Mom 2 star previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She has started seriously missing Javi, and desperately wants to get back together with him. Javi’s moved on though and has no intention of returning to Kailyn and all her drama. He’s really happy now and as far as Javi’s concerned, he and Kailyn gave it a shot before and it failed miserably, so it’s not going to work again now, no matter how hard they try.” Here’s hoping she finds lots of support when the baby arrives!

