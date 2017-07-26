Gwen Stefani ‘Daydreaming’ About Romantic Campfire Nights With Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani has her head in the clouds! Ever since returning from Oklahoma, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned that she can’t stop ‘daydreaming’ about her romantic nights by the campfire with Blake Shelton.

Oklahoma is for lovers! Living the country life has been every bit as romantic as Gwen Stefani, 47, had hoped — campfires, late night s’mores, and cuddles with Blake Shelton, 41, under the stars. Even now that she’s back to work in Los Angeles, the “Misery” singer finds herself mentally escaping to the Mid-West as much as possible. “Gwen can’t stop daydreaming about their trip when she’s driving or at home while Blake is on set at The Voice,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She seriously can’t stop. These memories are precious to her.”

Out of all the country traditions these lovebirds have made together, Gwen’s favorite is spending time with Blake right next to the campfire. “She loves snuggling up to him to stay warm,” the source continues. “It’s the only thing she can think about these days.” The blonde beauty especially loves when her children, Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo, come along for the wild ride. With ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, Gwen’s family lived the past-paced city life, but now she’s ready to trade in the leather seats in her car for a good ol’ rocking chair. Paired with a glass of whiskey.

In fact, Gwen is so obsessed with the “Came Here To Forget” crooner’s hometown that she’s throwing Zuma a country-themed birthday party on location! But what does that entail exactly? Maybe a petting zoo, fireworks, and a big cookout with BBQ. Blake’s even offered to fly out Zuma’s friends to Oklahoma for the celebration! He can’t wait to get a large group together to go fishing, swim in lakes, and ride some ATVs! Ummm…best step-dad ever?

