‘Game Of Thrones’: Jorah’s Goodbye Letter To Daenerys Will Make You Cry All The Tears

Jorah just loves Daenerys so much! Jorah wrote Dany a letter after he was initially told greyscale couldn’t be cured on the July 23 episode of ‘Game of Thrones.’ Read all of Jorah’s sweet words to his queen here!

Swoon. Just when you thought you couldn’t love Jorah Mormont (Iain Glen) more, he does something like this. During the July 23 episode, Jorah wrote Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) a letter after being told there was no cure for greyscale by Archmaester Ebrose (Jim Broadbent). Before he died, he wanted Daenerys to know how much he loved her and had always loved her. The letter was shown, but we didn’t get to see what Jorah wrote to his Khaleesi, until now, thanks to HBO’s Making of Game of Thrones blog.

“Khaleesi, I came to the Citadel in the last hope that the maesters could treat me, as you ordered,” his letter read. “Even with all their arts, I am beyond any cure but the grave. I have had a longer life than I deserved, and I only wish I could’ve lived to see the world you’re going to build, standing by your side. I have loved you since the moment I met you.”

Jorah has dedicated his life over the past few years to helping and serving Daenerys. He was infected with greyscale while bringing Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) to Daenerys to try and win back her trust. He was initially a spy for Varys (Conleth Hill) when he first met Daenerys, but he was soon 100% Team Dany. When she found out about this betrayal, she banished him. After saving her life, Daenerys forgave him. She was devastated when he revealed he was afflicted with greyscale. She commanded him to find a cure and come back to her. She told him that she wanted him by her side as she took the Seven Kingdoms.

Thankfully, there’s a chance we’ll get to see that happen. Sam (John Bradley) believes he can cure Jorah’s greyscale. In a particularly gruesome scene in the July 23 episode, Sam began pulling back Jorah’s diseased skin so he could apply an ointment. Watching Jorah try not to scream was brutal. Sam knew that if they both got caught they would be kicked out of the Citadel. Let’s hope this method works so Jorah can get back to Dany! Game of Thrones airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

