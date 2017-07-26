Fifth Harmony Fires Back At Camila Cabello For Unfollowing Them: ‘We’re Happy’ Without Her

Fifth Harmony has finally responded to Camila Cabello unfollowing them all on Twitter, and the reactions from Dinah, Lauren and Normani are simply priceless. WATCH!

Camila Cabello, 20, unfollowed all of her ex-Fifth Harmony bandmates as well as the official band account on Twitter on July 16, and now Dinah Jane, 20, Lauren Jauregui, 21, and Normani Kordei, 21, have issued their response. So what do they think of Camila giving them the social media cold shoulder?

Well, when asked if there are still “bad vibes” with Camila after she unfollowed them all, the girls shook their heads. “We’re happy,” Lauren said, doing a little dance. “We were on Fallon last night,” Normani added, basically implying that, hey, the band is doing just fine without Camila.

That being said, Dinah, who didn’t answer at all, looked super uncomfortable by the whole thing! “Dinah’s face says it all,” one fan commented on YouTube. “Dinah’s face made me sad,” another wrote. Her expression and body language definitely indicated that she wasn’t on bored with her bandmates’ answers — perhaps she’s truly missing Camila, and many fans are hoping that the two are still buds behind the scenes!

Anyway, watch 5H address the beef in an interview on the SiriusXM Morning Mash Up from July 25 below — skip to the 6:54 mark!

No matter where you stand on this supposed shade between the ladies, you have to admit that both parties are killing it on their own. Fifth Harmony’s new single “Down” is such a jam, and Camila is doing amazing out on the road with Bruno Mars, where she’s been testing material from her upcoming solo album! We’re personally behind all five women, and we hope they make up soon.

HollywoodLifers, are you surprised by Fifth Harmony’s response to Camila? Tell us what you think about this new interview!