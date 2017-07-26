Fall 2017 Premiere Dates: Your Go-To Guide Of When Every Show Returns
It’s that time of year again — the new shows are about to premiere and the favorites you’ve been missing are coming back. We’ve put together a list by date of every show’s premiere date!
Hope you’ve cleared out that DVR — it’s about to fill up fast. Beginning Sept. 1, the Fall season is kicking off with some incredible new shows — from Marvel’s Inhumans and The Orville to Young Sheldon and Dynasty. Of course, that also means your favorites that left you waiting all summer are back. So, here’s a full list of every show, which network it is on, and when it premieres. The new shows are starred!
SEPTEMBER
Friday, Sept. 1
IMAX: Marvel’s Inhumans*
Narcos (Netflix)
Tuesday, Sept. 5
9 p.m. Below Deck (Bravo)
10 p.m. American Horror Story: Cult (FX)
Wednesday, Sept. 6
10 p.m. You’re the Worst (FXX)
10 p.m. Eric & Jesse (E!)
Friday, Sept. 8
BoJack Horseman (Netflix)
Sunday, Sept. 10
8 p.m. The Orville (Part 1) (Fox)*
8 p.m. Outlander (Starz)
9 p.m. The Deuce (HBO)
9 p.m. Fear the Walking Dead (AMC)
10 p.m. American Horror Story: Cult (FX)
Tuesday, Sept. 12
The Mindy Project (Hulu)
Wednesday, Sept. 13
10 p.m. South Park (Comedy Central)
10:30 p.m. Broad City (Comedy Central)
Thursday, Sept. 14
10 p.m. Better Things (FX)
Sunday, Sept. 17
8 p.m. Primetime Emmy Awards (CBS)
8 p.m. The Orville (Part 2) (Fox)*
8 p.m. The Vietnam War (PBS)
10:30 p.m. Vice Principals (HBO)
Monday, Sept. 18
8 p.m. Dancing with the Stars (ABC)
Friday, Sept. 22
Fuller House (Netflix)
Sunday, Sept. 24
7:30 p.m. 60 Minutes (CBS)
8:30 p.m. Star Trek: Discovery (CBS)*
Monday, Sept. 25
8 p.m. The Voice (NBC)
8 p.m. The Big Bang Theory (CBS)
8:30 p.m. Young Sheldon (CBS)*
9 p.m. Kevin Can Wait (CBS)
9:30 p.m. Me, Myself & I (CBS)*
10 p.m. The Good Doctor (ABC)*
10 p.m. The Brave (NBC)*
10 p.m. Scorpion (CBS)
11:30 p.m. The Opposition With Jordan Klepper (Comedy Central)*
Tuesday, Sept. 26
8 p.m. Lethal Weapon (Fox)
8 p.m. The Voice (NBC)
8 p.m. NCIS (CBS)
9 p.m. This Is Us (NBC)
9 p.m. Bull (CBS)
9 p.m. The Mick (Fox)
9:30 p.m. Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Fox)
10 p.m. NCIS: New Orleans (CBS)
10 p.m. Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders (NBC)*
Wednesday, Sept. 27
8 p.m. Empire (Fox)
8 p.m. The Voice (NBC)
8 p.m. Survivor (CBS)
8 p.m. The Goldbergs (ABC)
8:30 p.m. Speechless (ABC)
9 p.m. Star (Fox)
9 p.m. SEAL Team (CBS)*
9 p.m. Law & Order: SVU (NBC)
9 p.m. Modern Family (ABC)
9:30 p.m. American Housewife (ABC)
10 p.m. Chicago P.D. (NBC)
10 p.m. Criminal Minds (CBS)
10 p.m. Designated Survivor (ABC)
Thursday, Sept. 28
8 p.m. Superstore (NBC)
8 p.m. Gotham (Fox)
8 p.m. Grey’s Anatomy (two-hour premiere) (ABC)
8:25 p.m. NFL Thursday Night Football (CBS)
8:30 p.m. The Good Place (NBC)
9 p.m.Will & Grace (NBC)*
9:30 p.m. Great News (NBC)
9 p.m. The Orville (time slot premiere)
10 p.m. Chicago Fire (NBC)
10 p.m. How to Get Away with Murder (ABC)
Friday, Sept. 29
8 p.m. Hell’s Kitchen (Fox)
8 p.m. Marvel’s Inhumans (ABC)*
8 p.m. MacGyver (CBS)
9 p.m. The Exorcist (Fox)
9 p.m. Hawaii Five-0 (CBS)
9 p.m. Dateline NBC (NBC)
10 p.m. Blue Bloods (CBS)
Saturday, Sept. 30
10 p.m. 48 Hours (CBS)
OCTOBER
Sunday, Oct. 1
7 p.m. The Toy Box (ABC)
7:30 p.m. Bob’s Burgers (Fox)
8 p.m. Shark Tank (ABC)
8 p.m. The Simpsons (Fox)
8:30 p.m. Ghosted (Fox)*
8:30 p.m. Wisdom of the Crowd (CBS)*
9 p.m. Family Guy (Fox)
9:30 p.m. The Last Man On Earth (Fox)
9:30 p.m. NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS)
10 p.m. Ten Days in the Valley (ABC)*
10 p.m. Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)
Monday, Oct. 2
8 p.m. Lucifer (Fox)
8:30 p.m. 9JKL (CBS)*
9 p.m. The Gifted (Fox)*
Tuesday, Oct. 3
8 p.m. The Middle (ABC)
8:30 p.m. Fresh Off the Boat (ABC)
9 p.m. black-ish (ABC)
9:30 p.m. The Mayor (ABC)*
10 p.m. Kevin (Probably) Saves the World (ABC)
Wednesday, Oct. 4
8 p.m. The Blacklist (NBC)
Thursday, Oct. 5
9 p.m. Scandal (ABC)
Friday, Oct. 6
8 p.m. Once Upon a Time (ABC)
Sunday, Oct. 8
8 p.m. To Tell the Truth (ABC)*
10 p.m. Madam Secretary (CBS)
Monday, Oct. 9
8 p.m. Supergirl (The CW)
9 p.m. Valor (The CW)*
Tuesday, Oct. 10
8 p.m. The Flash (The CW)
9 p.m. DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (The CW)
Wednesday, Oct. 11
Chance (Hulu)
8 p.m. Riverdale (The CW)
9 p.m. Dynasty (The CW)*
Thursday, Oct. 12
12 a.m. I Love You, America (Hulu)*
8 p.m. Supernatural (The CW)
9 p.m. Arrow (The CW)
Friday, Oct. 13
8 p.m. Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (The CW)
9 p.m. Jane the Virgin (The CW)
Sunday, Oct. 15
9 p.m. Berlin Station (EPIX)
Monday, Oct. 16
10 p.m. Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party (VH1)
Tuesday, Oct. 17
8:30 p.m. Loudermilk (Audience Network)
Wednesday, Oct. 18
Freakish (Hulu)
Sunday, Oct. 22
9 p.m. The Walking Dead (AMC)
10 p.m. Graves (EPIX)
Friday, Oct. 27
Stranger Things (Netflix)
8 p.m. Blindspot (NBC)
Monday, Oct. 30
8 p.m. Kevin Can Wait (regular slot) (CBS)
9 p.m. My, Myself & I (regular slot) (CBS)
9:30 p.m. Superior Donuts (CBS)
NOVEMBER
Thursday, Nov. 2
8 p.m. The Big Bang Theory (regular slot) (CBS)
8:30 p.m. Young Sheldon (regular slot) (CBS)
9 p.m. Mom (CBS)
9:30 p.m. Life in Pieces (CBS)
10 p.m. S.W.A.T. (CBS)*
Friday, Nov. 3
Alias Grace (Netflix)*
Saturday, Nov. 11
Future Man (Hulu)*
Tuesday, Nov. 21
Marvel’s Runaways (Hulu)*
Thursday, Nov. 23
She’s Gotta Have It (Netflix)*
Sunday, Nov. 26
7 p.m. America’s Funniest Home Videos (ABC)
Wednesday, Nov. 29
9 p.m. Vikings (History)
