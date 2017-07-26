Fall 2017 Premiere Dates: Your Go-To Guide Of When Every Show Returns

It’s that time of year again — the new shows are about to premiere and the favorites you’ve been missing are coming back. We’ve put together a list by date of every show’s premiere date!

Hope you’ve cleared out that DVR — it’s about to fill up fast. Beginning Sept. 1, the Fall season is kicking off with some incredible new shows — from Marvel’s Inhumans and The Orville to Young Sheldon and Dynasty. Of course, that also means your favorites that left you waiting all summer are back. So, here’s a full list of every show, which network it is on, and when it premieres. The new shows are starred!

SEPTEMBER

Friday, Sept. 1

IMAX: Marvel’s Inhumans*

Narcos (Netflix)

Tuesday, Sept. 5

9 p.m. Below Deck (Bravo)

10 p.m. American Horror Story: Cult (FX)

Wednesday, Sept. 6

10 p.m. You’re the Worst (FXX)

10 p.m. Eric & Jesse (E!)

Friday, Sept. 8

BoJack Horseman (Netflix)

Sunday, Sept. 10

8 p.m. The Orville (Part 1) (Fox)*

8 p.m. Outlander (Starz)

9 p.m. The Deuce (HBO)

9 p.m. Fear the Walking Dead (AMC)

10 p.m. American Horror Story: Cult (FX)

Tuesday, Sept. 12

The Mindy Project (Hulu)

Wednesday, Sept. 13

10 p.m. South Park (Comedy Central)

10:30 p.m. Broad City (Comedy Central)

Thursday, Sept. 14

10 p.m. Better Things (FX)

Sunday, Sept. 17

8 p.m. Primetime Emmy Awards (CBS)

8 p.m. The Orville (Part 2) (Fox)*

8 p.m. The Vietnam War (PBS)

10:30 p.m. Vice Principals (HBO)

Monday, Sept. 18

8 p.m. Dancing with the Stars (ABC)

Friday, Sept. 22

Fuller House (Netflix)

Sunday, Sept. 24

7:30 p.m. 60 Minutes (CBS)

8:30 p.m. Star Trek: Discovery (CBS)*

Monday, Sept. 25

8 p.m. The Voice (NBC)

8 p.m. The Big Bang Theory (CBS)

8:30 p.m. Young Sheldon (CBS)*

9 p.m. Kevin Can Wait (CBS)

9:30 p.m. Me, Myself & I (CBS)*

10 p.m. The Good Doctor (ABC)*

10 p.m. The Brave (NBC)*

10 p.m. Scorpion (CBS)

11:30 p.m. The Opposition With Jordan Klepper (Comedy Central)*

Tuesday, Sept. 26

8 p.m. Lethal Weapon (Fox)

8 p.m. The Voice (NBC)

8 p.m. NCIS (CBS)

9 p.m. This Is Us (NBC)

9 p.m. Bull (CBS)

9 p.m. The Mick (Fox)

9:30 p.m. Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Fox)

10 p.m. NCIS: New Orleans (CBS)

10 p.m. Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders (NBC)*

Wednesday, Sept. 27

8 p.m. Empire (Fox)

8 p.m. The Voice (NBC)

8 p.m. Survivor (CBS)

8 p.m. The Goldbergs (ABC)

8:30 p.m. Speechless (ABC)

9 p.m. Star (Fox)

9 p.m. SEAL Team (CBS)*

9 p.m. Law & Order: SVU (NBC)

9 p.m. Modern Family (ABC)

9:30 p.m. American Housewife (ABC)

10 p.m. Chicago P.D. (NBC)

10 p.m. Criminal Minds (CBS)

10 p.m. Designated Survivor (ABC)

Thursday, Sept. 28

8 p.m. Superstore (NBC)

8 p.m. Gotham (Fox)

8 p.m. Grey’s Anatomy (two-hour premiere) (ABC)

8:25 p.m. NFL Thursday Night Football (CBS)

8:30 p.m. The Good Place (NBC)

9 p.m.Will & Grace (NBC)*

9:30 p.m. Great News (NBC)

9 p.m. The Orville (time slot premiere)

10 p.m. Chicago Fire (NBC)

10 p.m. How to Get Away with Murder (ABC)

Friday, Sept. 29

8 p.m. Hell’s Kitchen (Fox)

8 p.m. Marvel’s Inhumans (ABC)*

8 p.m. MacGyver (CBS)

9 p.m. The Exorcist (Fox)

9 p.m. Hawaii Five-0 (CBS)

9 p.m. Dateline NBC (NBC)

10 p.m. Blue Bloods (CBS)

Saturday, Sept. 30

10 p.m. 48 Hours (CBS)

OCTOBER

Sunday, Oct. 1

7 p.m. The Toy Box (ABC)

7:30 p.m. Bob’s Burgers (Fox)

8 p.m. Shark Tank (ABC)

8 p.m. The Simpsons (Fox)

8:30 p.m. Ghosted (Fox)*

8:30 p.m. Wisdom of the Crowd (CBS)*

9 p.m. Family Guy (Fox)

9:30 p.m. The Last Man On Earth (Fox)

9:30 p.m. NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS)

10 p.m. Ten Days in the Valley (ABC)*

10 p.m. Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)

Monday, Oct. 2

8 p.m. Lucifer (Fox)

8:30 p.m. 9JKL (CBS)*

9 p.m. The Gifted (Fox)*

Tuesday, Oct. 3

8 p.m. The Middle (ABC)

8:30 p.m. Fresh Off the Boat (ABC)

9 p.m. black-ish (ABC)

9:30 p.m. The Mayor (ABC)*

10 p.m. Kevin (Probably) Saves the World (ABC)

Wednesday, Oct. 4

8 p.m. The Blacklist (NBC)

Thursday, Oct. 5

9 p.m. Scandal (ABC)

Friday, Oct. 6

8 p.m. Once Upon a Time (ABC)

Sunday, Oct. 8

8 p.m. To Tell the Truth (ABC)*

10 p.m. Madam Secretary (CBS)

Monday, Oct. 9

8 p.m. Supergirl (The CW)

9 p.m. Valor (The CW)*

Tuesday, Oct. 10

8 p.m. The Flash (The CW)

9 p.m. DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (The CW)

Wednesday, Oct. 11

Chance (Hulu)

8 p.m. Riverdale (The CW)

9 p.m. Dynasty (The CW)*

Thursday, Oct. 12

12 a.m. I Love You, America (Hulu)*

8 p.m. Supernatural (The CW)

9 p.m. Arrow (The CW)

Friday, Oct. 13

8 p.m. Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (The CW)

9 p.m. Jane the Virgin (The CW)

Sunday, Oct. 15

9 p.m. Berlin Station (EPIX)

Monday, Oct. 16

10 p.m. Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party (VH1)

Tuesday, Oct. 17

8:30 p.m. Loudermilk (Audience Network)

Wednesday, Oct. 18

Freakish (Hulu)

Sunday, Oct. 22

9 p.m. The Walking Dead (AMC)

10 p.m. Graves (EPIX)

Friday, Oct. 27

Stranger Things (Netflix)

8 p.m. Blindspot (NBC)

Monday, Oct. 30

8 p.m. Kevin Can Wait (regular slot) (CBS)

9 p.m. My, Myself & I (regular slot) (CBS)

9:30 p.m. Superior Donuts (CBS)

NOVEMBER

Thursday, Nov. 2

8 p.m. The Big Bang Theory (regular slot) (CBS)

8:30 p.m. Young Sheldon (regular slot) (CBS)

9 p.m. Mom (CBS)

9:30 p.m. Life in Pieces (CBS)

10 p.m. S.W.A.T. (CBS)*

Friday, Nov. 3

Alias Grace (Netflix)*

Saturday, Nov. 11

Future Man (Hulu)*

Tuesday, Nov. 21

Marvel’s Runaways (Hulu)*

Thursday, Nov. 23

She’s Gotta Have It (Netflix)*

Sunday, Nov. 26

7 p.m. America’s Funniest Home Videos (ABC)

Wednesday, Nov. 29

9 p.m. Vikings (History)

Which show are you looking forward to, HollywoodLifers?