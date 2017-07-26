‘Teen Wolf’: Would Dylan O’Brien Return As Stiles For Potential Revival?

A ‘Teen Wolf’ revival might be happening a few years down the road, so would Dylan O’Brien reprise his role as Stiles Stilinski in the reboot? Here’s what Dylan has to say about it!

“I haven’t heard anything about this, but I can guarantee you I probably won’t be in it,” Dylan O’Brien, 25, told Entertainment Tonight at the American Assassin press junket. Dylan’s a busy actor, guys! From American Assassin to The Maze Runner: The Death Cure to Teen Wolf, Dylan is always working. Dylan admitted during the interview that he was not “originally able” to come back for Teen Wolf’s final episodes, but it was “really important” to him that he did. Could the show really have ended without Stiles being a part of the final ride? (No way!)

“It was cool that we were able to find space of a couple weeks where I was home and I could go be a part of a few episodes, so I was glad to be able to do it ‘cause I’ve been with the show since the beginning obviously,” Dylan said. The role of Stiles was Dylan’s first role ever and the show catapulted him to fame. He surprised fans at San Diego Comic-Con by showing up for Teen Wolf’s last SDCC panel. Dylan, Tyler Posey, 25, and the rest of the cast celebrated the end of an era during the panel.

But as we’ve all heard, the show could get a second wind. Teen Wolf’s creator, Jeff Davis, and MTV are in talks for reviving the hit show in a few years with a new cast and new stories. Original characters could return, but the reboot would largely revolve around the new class, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The final 10 episodes of Teen Wolf are right around the corner. Teen Wolf season 6B premieres July 30 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV. Dylan’s Stiles Stilinski is featured in the trailer, and from the looks of it, these last episodes are going to be one epic roller coaster.

