Drake Is Single & Loving It After Rihanna & J.Lo Relationships — Doesn’t Want To Be ‘Tied Down’

Single and ready to mingle! A Drake insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that the singer is truly enjoying his single life right now, with zero interest in settling down any time soon.

Drake, 30, is in no rush to find himself a new girlfriend, HollywoodLife.com can EXCLUSIVELY reveal. After chatting with one of our Drizzy insiders, we learned that life after splitting with Rihanna and then Jennifer Lopez is still pretty great for the singer. “Drake is single, and he’s loving it. He’s at the top of his career, has hot chicks falling at his feet, and doesn’t feel the need to be tied down to just one woman,” the insider told us EXCLUSIVELY. That definitely sounds like the dream life for a bachelor!

The insider added, “Drake has a bunch of booty calls he can dial up when he feels the need, and he has a lot of female friends, so he’s not lacking in the woman department.” But, it’s not all about the women and the hook ups. Our insider also shared that Drake is “really focused” on making music right now and doesn’t “want the drama that always seems to come” with having girls around. “He prefers an easy and chill life,” the insider explained. That doesn’t mean he’ll be mingling on the field forever though. As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, Drake does have plans “to settle down and have kids one day” — just not today.

