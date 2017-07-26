Donald Trump Cannot Ban Transgenders In The Military With A Tweet: Attorneys Speak

As thousands of citizens fight back against Donald Trump, who declared his intention to ban transgender people in the military, HollywoodLife.com exclusively spoke to attorneys about whether he can enact his tweeted policy!

President Donald Trump, 71, sent the world into a frenzy wen he tweeted that members of the military who are transgender are no longer allowed to serve in the U.S. military, which is in direct opposition with the current policy on the books. “After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military,” he tweeted at 6 a.m on July 26. In no time, celebs from the trans community and beyond shared their dismay and disgust at the president’s tweets. But the real question is how easy would it be for Trump to roll back the Obama Administration’s policies allowing trans individuals to serve in the military? Can his tweets alone set in motion a shift in policy?

“No, Trump does not have the right to ban transgenders in the military,” Joshua Block, Senior Staff Attorney for the ACLU, LGBT & HIV Project tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “There are regulations on the books that allow transgenders to serve openly and those regulations can’t simply be changed by a tweet. What he tweeted out doesn’t say anything. If in fact it turns into real policy, we’ll certainly be challenging it in court.” Block went on to explain that the tweets themselves aren’t based on military decision making. Instead they show “an apparent desire to appease social conservatives and is not the basis for overturning military policy.”

“This is plainly and clearly discrimination,” Block added. “The issue of transgender people in the military has been thoroughly studied and the outcome of those studies all agree that having trans people in the military poses no threat to fighting efficiency and poses minimum cost and helps provide the military with the best men and women they can recruit. There is no sound basis to suddenly reverse what has already been in place for a year now. What we have is a tweet, we don’t know yet what is going to be the result of that tweet. But of course anyone can be fighting back by putting pressure on the White House, the Pentagon, their congress person to stop policy like this from ever going into effect.”

After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

….Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military. Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

….victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail. Thank you — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

Rachel Tivan, attorney and CEO at Lambda Legal, an international organization fighting for the rights of the LGBTQ community, also shared her thoughts on the president’s tweets and citizens’ fiery responses, stating that, “There have always been trans people in the military – just like there were always lesbian, gay and bisexual people – even when they couldn’t be out.” Tivan reinforced that thousands of trans individuals already serve in the branches of the military and would lose their job and their livelihood if such a policy were instituted. “The president messed with the wrong people. Lambda Legal has been fighting for open military service for the LGBT people for more than 40 years and we’ll fight this too.”

And, what can only be described as the worst timing ever, lawyers at the Justice Department also argued on July 26 that a 1964 civil rights law does not protect members of the LGBT community from employee discrimination, according to BuzzFeed. “On the day that will go down in history as Anti-LGBT Day, comes one more gratuitous and extraordinary attack on LGBT people’s civil rights,” the ACLU shared in a statement. “The Sessions-led Justice Department and the Trump administration are actively working to expose people to discrimination. Fortunately, courts will decide whether the Civil Rights Act protects LGBT people, not an Attorney General and a White House that are hell-bent on playing politics with people’s lives. We are confident that the courts will side with equality and the people.”

