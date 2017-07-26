Trump Bans Transgenders From Military In Shocking Twitter Statement: ‘They’re A Disruption’

President Trump announced on Twitter that the military will no longer accept transgender recruits because of the ‘costs and disruption’ allowing them to serve will entail. Read his shocking statement here.

In a disturbing statement via Twitter on July 26, President Donald Trump, 71, abruptly announced that he’s reversing the Obama administration decision to allow transgender individuals to serve in the military. The president said that his top military generals and experts determined that allowing transgender recruits to serve in the military will allegedly be too costly, when the military should apparently be focused on “victory.” He didn’t go into detail about what that cost entails, or why transgender recruits are allegedly viewed as a “burden” on the military. As of 2014, there were 15,000 transgender persons serving in active or reserve duty in the military, according to The US Consensus Bureau’s American Community Survey and the National Transgender Discrimination Survey. It’s unclear if an official statement will come from the White House that will provide more details on the decision. But for now, we’re left with his thoughts on Twitter:

“After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military,” the president tweeted. “Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail. Thank you.”

The ban comes after defense secretary James Mattis, a retired general, delayed the Obama administration’s plan to allow transgender members of the military by six months. Trump’s statement comes just a day before the deadline to retool its medical care to support transgender individuals. Mattis had commissioned a review in June of how the new medical plan would affect the military, and apparently the results were unsatisfactory.

“Since becoming the Secretary of Defense, I have emphasized that the Department of Defense must measure each policy decision against one critical standard: will the decision affect the readiness and lethality of the force?” Mattis said in a statement in June. “Put another way, how will the decision affect the ability of America’s military to defend the nation? It is against this standard that I provide the following guidance on the way forward in accessing transgender individuals into the military Services.”

It’s another setback to transgender rights under the Trump administration. In February, the Trump administration withdrew an Obama-era law protecting transgender students in public schools that ensured they could use the bathrooms that correspond with their gender identities.

UPDATE: GLAAD has released a statement regarding the decision:

JUST IN: Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation @GLAAD, calls Trump's ban "a direct attack on transgender Americans." pic.twitter.com/WplWp6X8d8 — Good Morning America (@GMA) July 26, 2017

GLAAD elaborated on Twitter: “[Trump’s] admin. will stop at nothing to implement its anti-LGBTQ ideology – even if it means denying some of our bravest the right to serve. There are already 15,000 patriotic, transgender Americans serving in our military, and this ban will cause a huge disruption. Furthermore, this puts the careers of patriotic transgender Americans on the line who want nothing more than to serve their country.”

Joshua Block, senior staff attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union’s LGBT & HIV Project, has released a statement as well:

“This is an outrageous and desperate action. The thousands of transgender service members serving on the front lines for this country deserve better than a commander-in-chief who rejects their basic humanity.

“Let us be clear. This has been studied extensively, and the consensus is clear: There are no cost or military readiness drawbacks associated with allowing trans people to fight for their country. The president is trying to score cheap political points on the backs of military personnel who have put their lives on the line for their country.

“There is no basis for turning trans people away from our military and the ACLU is examining all of our options on how to fight this. For any trans service member affected by today’s announcement: Please get in touch with us, because we want to hear from you.”

This story is still developing. HollywoodLife.com will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

