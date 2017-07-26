Scott Disick ‘Lashing Out’ After Failing To Save ‘Fractured’ Kourtney Romance: ‘He Wants Her Back’

Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian have been over for a while now, and based on all the partying he’s been doing he doesn’t seem too broken up about it. However, sources say that’s actually why he’s ‘lashing out’!

Scott Disick, 34, officially split from the mother of his three children, Kourtney Kardashian, two years ago, but that doesn’t mean he’s over her. In fact, a source has revealed his recent string of wild behavior — including partying, drinking and alleged hook-ups — is all because he just can’t get the 38-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star back! “In his ideal world, he would still be with Kourtney,” a source tells PEOPLE. “He wants her back, but he just isn’t taking the steps needed to make that happen.”

The source says, though Scott is still making time for Mason, 7, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 2, he is not in a good place with their mother at the moment. The insider revealed that their once beautiful romance has turned into a “pretty fractured” relationship. “Scott is really sad about it, and it’s part of why he’s lashing out,” the insider revealed. So far that lashing out has included partying in different locales all around the globe. Most recently, Scott was seen hanging with his crew in Las Vegas where he sipped on vodka and beer and allegedly picked up the number of a bikini-clad woman while a group of ladies were hanging at his VIP table. Click here to see Scott partying with women in Miami.

“He’s in a partying mindset, and Kourtney is obviously not happy with that,” the source said of the formerly self-proclaimed “sex addict.” Meanwhile, the insider revealed that Kourt is continuing to having her own fun with 23-year-0ld model Younes Bendjima, even if it isn’t a huge commitment. “Everyone around her knows she’s just having fun and no one expects it to turn into anything serious,” the source said.

