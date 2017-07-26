Did Kailyn Lowry Just Accuse Baby Daddy Chris Lopez Of Cheating On Her?

As Kailyn Lowry prepares to raise three children on her own, she may have just revealed why baby daddy Chris Lopez is no longer in the picture. A message the ‘Teen Mom’ star posted suggests he cheated!

As if raising three young children on her own wasn’t challenging enough, now 25-year old Kailyn Lowry might be dealing with a broken heart. The Teen Mom 2 star seemingly put baby daddy Chris Lopez on blast over Twitter on July 24, sharing a gif that suggests he cheated on her. The reference used a moving image of co-star Briana DeJesus confronting Luis about his infidelity. “You had sex with someone else,” the mother-of-two says to him with tears rolling down her cheeks. Kailyn seemed to not only sympathize with Briana, but related to her devastation since she re-tweeted it. “Sounds familiar,” Kailyn wrote with a crying face emoji.

With Chris removed from the picture, the blonde beauty is now hoping to lean on ex-boyfriend Javi Marroquin for emotional support. “She really misses him and desperately wants to get back together,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Kailyn is so lonely and freaked out about raising a third child on her own.” Unfortunately, Javi has moved on…with THREE different women. Or so the rumors say. First it was The Real World: Skeletons star Madison Channing Walls, then some claimed that he was getting close to Briana, and now he’s with South Carolina beauty Lauren Comeau.

“We met at one of our best friend’s weddings,” Javi told Radar Online. “This one feels right. We decided we’d give it a try officially at the wedding this past weekend.” New love interest Lauren also confirmed the relationship to the website. “Distance isn’t ever easy, but we have a lot planned and busy schedules in between so I think we’ll handle it well.” Sadly this isn’t good news for Kailyn, and the poor girl doesn’t even have a supportive family to fall back on. Our hearts go out to her.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Chris cheated on Kailyn? Comment below!