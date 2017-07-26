With the news of ‘Riverdale’ co-stars Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse making #Bughead a real thing, we’ve decided to round up some other stars from the network who did the same thing… even though some didn’t end well.

HollywoodLife.com told you that Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse were looking awfully cozy at the Entertainment Weekly party at San Diego Comic-Con this weekend. But they’re far from the first pair on TV to take their romance off-screen. In fact, The WB-turned-The CW has had quite a few of their stars get together once the cameras stop rolling. Luckily for you guys, we’ve gathered up a list, with photos, of all of it!

Of course, there are the ones you think of right away. The Vampire Diaries brought together Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder — they dated from 2010 to 2013, while their characters Elena and Damon had an on-again off-again romance. In 2015, she left the show, but did return for the finale, and yes, they ended up together. There must have been something in the air in Atlanta — Joseph Morgan met his wife Persia White on set; Zach Roerig was linked to Candice King (then Accola) and Nathalie Kelley, and Paul Wesley began dating Phoebe Tonkin.

In 2005, Sophia and Chad Michael Murray got married, but divorced after three months; in 2008, it was confirmed that she was briefly dating her co-star James Lafferty. However, it was Austin Nichols, whose character ended up marrying her character on the show, that she dated for nearly six years. The two ended in 2012.

Of course, before it was The CW, The WB also sparked many relationships — including one of the most shipped couples of all time, Joey and Pacey. Joshua Jackson and Katie Holmes reportedly started dating pretty quickly after the show began in 1997. She actually was asked about her experience with Josh in an interview with Rolling Stone in 1998. “I’m just going to say that I met somebody last year, I fell in love, I had my first love, and it was something so incredible and indescribable,” she said. “I feel so fortunate because he’s now one of my best friends. It’s weird, it’s almost like a Dawson-and-Joey type thing now. He’s been in the business so long, and he’s really helped me. I respect him as a friend and as a professional.”

