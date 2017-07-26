‘American Idol’: Charlie Puth, Lionel Richie Close To Joining Katy Perry As New Judges

‘American Idol’ might be close to rounding out it’s new judging panel! A new report claims that Charlie Puth and Lionel Richie are top choices, plus a few more familiar names.

Okay, the new American Idol is going to be LIT! That is, if this casting news is true. On July 26, Variety reported that Charlie Puth, 25, and Lionel Richie, 68, were on the brink of inking a deal with ABC to be the new judges on the revamped hit singing show! The musical duo would join Katy Perry, 32, to make up a superteam of judges when the show returns in 2018. Click here to see pics of past winners, then and now!

However, there’s more! Luke Bryan, 41, and Keith Urban, 49, (an Idol alum, of course) are also reportedly in talks to bring their country perspective to the show. But wait… with one of them added that makes four judges. How can that be? The report also claims that ABC is considering adding a fourth spot instead of having three judges like they used to.

Just two weeks earlier, a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that Keith would be thrilled to re-join the show. “He’s definitely had discussions that are ongoing to potentially return to the show,” the source said. “He loved being a part of the show the past couple years. Now that it’s back, he will sign on the dotted line in a heartbeat. He loved being the country voice for Idol and would want that to continue.” Well, we certainly hope he does!

As far as the other two, we think Charlie and Lionel have strong voices to add to the mix. Charlie has a fresh, young perspective in the pop world while Lionel can understand music from a more classic, R&B point of view. Plus, they both have fun, upbeat personalities that would be so exciting to watch interact with Katy and Ryan Seacrest! Fingers crossed that it’s the real deal.

HollywoodLifers, do you like the idea of Lionel and Charlie joining AI? Let us know!