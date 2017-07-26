Charli XCX Invites Joe Jonas, Wiz Khalifa & More Hot ‘Boys’ Into Her Bed In Steamy New Music Video

Charli XCX has dropped her new ‘Boys’ music video and it’s filled with almost too many cute male singers to count. Watch Joe Jonas, Wiz Khalifa, Charlie Puth and more hotties do their thing!

Charli XCX, 24, debuted her latest single “Boys” today, July 26, and it’s full of eye candy. Charli is the master of bringing us back to the simple times, and the message here is that it’s okay to drool over attractive guys, okay?! Watch them do everything from lift weights to eat pancakes in Charli’s delightful new music video above.

If you didn’t catch everyone, here’s the who’s-who of every dude that makes an appearance: Amine, AG Cook, Barns Courtney, Panic! At The Disco’s Brendan Urie, Bring Me The Horizon, Buddy, Cameron Dallas, Charlie Puth, Chromeo, Cobra Snake, Connor Franta, Bastille’s Dan Smith, Denzel Curry, YouTube star Di Casp, Diplo, Fai Khadra, Flume, Frank Carter, G Eazy, Bleachers’ Jack Antonoff, Jack Guinness, Jay Park, Jay Prince, Joe Jonas, Joey Badass, Kaytranada, Khalid, Courteeners’ Liam Fray, Mac DeMarco, Mark Ronson,MS MR’s Max Hershenow, Mic Lowry, MNEK, One Ok Rock, Poet, Portugal. The Man, Prince & Jacob, Riz Ahmed & The Swet Shop Boys, Sage The Gemini, Shamari Maurice, Shokichi, Shaun Ross, Fred’s Spector, Stormzy, THEY, The Fat Jewish/Josh Ostrovsky, The Hurts’ Theo, The Libertines’ Carl Barratt, The Slaves’ Laurie, The Vamps, Tinie Tempah, Tom Daley, Tom Grennan, Tommy Cash, Ty Dolla Sign, Vance Joy, Vampire Weekend’s Ezra Koenig and Rostam Batmanglij, Will.i.am, Wiz Khalifa, Wstrn and BING WINNERS.

Got all that?! Needless to say, we’re obsessed.

Check out an excerpt of the lyrics to “Boys:”

I need that bad boy to do me right on a Friday

And I need that good one to wake me up on a Sunday

That one from work can come over on Monday night

I want ’em all

I want ’em all

And when they finally leave me I’m all alone, but

I’m looking down and my girls are blowing my phone up

Them twenty questions, they asking me where I’m at

Didn’t hit ’em back

