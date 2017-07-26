Tweets
Top Reaction Lit
comment 2 Comments

Audra McDonald & More Celebs Livid Over Trump’s Ban On Transgenders In Military — Tweets

President Donald Trump
REX/Shutterstock
donald trump russia View Gallery View Gallery 92 Photos.
News Writer/Reporter

President Trump’s decision to ban transgender people from the military has disgusted voters and celebrities. They’re calling it ‘bigoted’ and ‘shameful’, and have some choice words for him.

The Trump administration announced via Twitter on July 25 that transgender individuals will no longer be allowed to serve in the military. It’s a horrifying decision that many are calling bigoted and unjust, and they’re not staying quiet about their outrage. Celebrities like Andy Cohen and George Takei, as well as regular Americans, have taken to Twitter to express their shock and anger. Some are using some creative swearing to target Trump, like calling him a “moldy assclown” (thanks for our favorite new phrase, Fug Girls!) and a motherf*cker who needs to get out of office. That one’s courtesy of comedian Michelle Collins, kudos girl.

American voters are showing him the receipts from the speech he gave in 2016, as well as tweets, in which he promised to respect and uphold the rights and protection of LGBT individuals. So much for that. March For Truth organizer Jordan Uhl pointed out that the Trump administration‘s assertion that allowing transgender individuals to serve in the military is too costly because of their medical care is absurd. Gender reassignment surgery costs billions less than one Lockheed Martin F-35. Another Twitter user slammed the president, arguing that gender reassignment surgery costs less than one weekend Trump spends at Mar-a-Lago. Of course, the president doesn’t really care about that.

There are currently 15,000 transgender individuals in the military, both on active and reserve duty. The military is actually the single largest employer of trans people in the United States. The decision to take away their rights to serve, when they’re willing to protect, and even die, for their country has baffled and disgusted enraged voters. Since the president announced the decision on Twitter, they went online to tweet about it, as well:

HollywoodLifers, are you livid about Trump’s decision to ban transgender individuals from the military, too? Let us know.