President Trump’s decision to ban transgender people from the military has disgusted voters and celebrities. They’re calling it ‘bigoted’ and ‘shameful’, and have some choice words for him.

The Trump administration announced via Twitter on July 25 that transgender individuals will no longer be allowed to serve in the military. It’s a horrifying decision that many are calling bigoted and unjust, and they’re not staying quiet about their outrage. Celebrities like Andy Cohen and George Takei, as well as regular Americans, have taken to Twitter to express their shock and anger. Some are using some creative swearing to target Trump, like calling him a “moldy assclown” (thanks for our favorite new phrase, Fug Girls!) and a motherf*cker who needs to get out of office. That one’s courtesy of comedian Michelle Collins, kudos girl.

American voters are showing him the receipts from the speech he gave in 2016, as well as tweets, in which he promised to respect and uphold the rights and protection of LGBT individuals. So much for that. March For Truth organizer Jordan Uhl pointed out that the Trump administration‘s assertion that allowing transgender individuals to serve in the military is too costly because of their medical care is absurd. Gender reassignment surgery costs billions less than one Lockheed Martin F-35. Another Twitter user slammed the president, arguing that gender reassignment surgery costs less than one weekend Trump spends at Mar-a-Lago. Of course, the president doesn’t really care about that.

There are currently 15,000 transgender individuals in the military, both on active and reserve duty. The military is actually the single largest employer of trans people in the United States. The decision to take away their rights to serve, when they’re willing to protect, and even die, for their country has baffled and disgusted enraged voters. Since the president announced the decision on Twitter, they went online to tweet about it, as well:

Every patriotic American who is qualified to serve in our military should be able to serve. Full stop. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 26, 2017

Sending a message that hate & discrimination should be tolerated if it saves us money. A shameful yet unsurprising new low. #EqualityForAll pic.twitter.com/W8bCub1hMq — Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler) July 26, 2017

Did we really think it would? https://t.co/L01IcsY9Wm — Audra McDonald (@AudraEqualityMc) July 26, 2017

I'm starting to think they don't know what these letters actually stand for. https://t.co/ieznVV5Gio — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) July 26, 2017

Donald: With your ban on trans people from the military, you are on notice that you just pissed off the wrong community. You will regret it. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) July 26, 2017

Are you TRYING to be an asshole? https://t.co/QW9axAScmO — Andy Cohen (@Andy) July 26, 2017

Every single trans person who has served or WILL serve in our military is braver, stronger & a better patriot & human than @realDonaldTrump — zoe kazan (@zoeinthecities) July 26, 2017

"BREAKING: Trump: Transgender people will not be allowed to serve `in any capacity' in the US military." ODIOUS OGRE. — St. Vincent (@st_vincent) July 26, 2017

How do we start a new army of only trans people to get this motherfucker out of office? — Michelle Collins (@michcoll) July 26, 2017

These are human beings, you MOLDY LITTLE ASSCLAW. I can't tell what's smaller: your mind or your heart. Assuming you have either one. -H https://t.co/GvRY0Qf2QC — Heather & Jessica (@fuggirls) July 26, 2017

transgender people show more courage when they leave their fucking houses in the morning than donald trump has shown his entire life — Matt Bellassai (@MattBellassai) July 26, 2017

the government considers transgender people to not be of adequate citizen value for even sending off to fucking die. — Luke O'Neil (@lukeoneil47) July 26, 2017

This is shameful and wrong. #VetsAgainstTrump — Vets Against Trump (@Vets_Vs_Trump) July 26, 2017

Transgender individuals are people too. Stop being a bigot and wake up! — Jail Donald Trump (@DTrumpExposed) July 26, 2017

So I'm going to take it this was a lie? https://t.co/PWEOa9wreR — Pé Resists (@4everNeverTrump) July 26, 2017

Gender reassignment surgery: $100,000 The (inoperable) Lockheed Martin F-35: $1,500,000,000,000 — jordan 🌹🌹 (@JordanUhl) July 26, 2017

Gender reassignment surgery costs less than what @realDonaldTrump spends traveling to Mar-A-Lago for the weekend. — (((Political Nerd))) (@Sttbs73) July 26, 2017

I hate when I crash my billion dollar fighter plane into the side of an Afghan mountain because I am hypnotized by the vastness of gender — Dan Abromowitz (@AnnDabromowitz) July 26, 2017

HollywoodLifers, are you livid about Trump’s decision to ban transgender individuals from the military, too? Let us know.