Cara Delevingne Vs. Bella Hadid: Who Rocked This Cleavage-Baring Ensemble Best?

When two models pop up wearing the same dress, you know it’s time for a fashion face-off! Both Cara Delevingne and Bella Hadid rocked the exact same, plunging Alexandre Vauthier gown, and we can’t decide who wore it better! VOTE!

What happens when two models stun in the same dress? — Bella Hadid, 20, and Cara Delevingne, 24, were just caught in the same Alexandre Vauthier, silver dress and we’ve got to talk about it! Lucky for the models, they didn’t rock the same ensemble to the same event. Both Cara and Bella looked so hot in their glittery, plunging outfits — made with Swarovski crystals — that we need your help to decide who rocked it better! Cast your vote, below!

Cara looked beautiful when she walked the red carpet at the Paris premiere of Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets on Tuesday, July 25. Her platinum pixie cut and red lip meshed perfectly with her gown. And, her black Louboutins with a thick ankle strap matched the black belt around her waist, flawlessly. Cara took the plunge [literally], and the risk was rewarded. But, what about Bella?

Here’s where things get tricky — Bella looked just as gorgeous in the same silver dress, while she walked the runway for Alexandre Vaulthier. Now, let us remind you that Bella was the first to strut her stuff in the silver, plunging dress. However, she approached the look a bit different than her pal, Cara. Bella went for a slicked-back do’, pointed stilettos and a pale pink lip! And, just like that, she slayed on the runway! So, can you see why we just couldn’t decide which model wore the dress the best, right?

Now, it’s YOUR call! — Cast your vote in the above poll and let us know your thoughts in the comments below! Are you team Hadid or team Delevingne when it comes to the red carpet plunge?

HollywoodLifers, you know what to do — Sound off in the comments below!