Cara Delevingne Wore Actual Glitter In Her Hair & Looked Like A Princess

If there is a person who embodies a sparkly unicorn, it would be Cara Delevingne. The goddess model and actress rocked a colorful, glitter-filled hairstyle at the ‘Valerian’ premiere on July 25. Here’s how she did it.

Cara Delevingne is like a magical fairytale princess. She looked so gorgeous in a sequin jumpsuit at the Paris premiere for her film Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets. From the front, she looked stunning, but when she turned around — that’s when we got a dose of mega glamour, through GLITTER! Hairstylist Mara Roszak was behind the look, and wrote on Instagram, “Gradient sparkles dusted on a platinum pixie✨ @majormoonn gel really elates the inner child. #CaraDelevingne thank you for letting us play.”

Major Moonshine Glitter Gel comes in 7 amazing shades, ranging from pink to red to black to blue. I think Cara wore Opal’s Essence, which is a pearl shade. It could have been mixed with some of the arctic blue glitter called Ocean’s Kiss. According to the brand, “Major Moonshine is a glitter product that imparts a supersonic shine with a gel texture that glides on hair and dries to a durable, sparkling finish. For an even application and maximized shine, apply product on dry hair with a brush or finger.” It’s a one-time-use product, and comes out easily with shampoo and water.

Cara and her hairstylist are really showing how much you can do with a pixie cut. One day earlier, on July 24 in London, she rocked clip-in bangs and a headband for a cute, retro look. On July 17, Mara created a hair sculpture for Cara for the Los Angeles premiere. Mara wrote: “Last night I created this hair sculpture for Cara. I vividly remember learning to fingerwave some 15 years ago. It takes patience to get perfect but is so worth the process. I wanted the piece to feel like a kind of armor, like a shining helmet over her shaved head.” Wow.

