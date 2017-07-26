Caitlyn Jenner Fans Feel ‘Betrayed’ After Trump’s Transgender Military Ban: You Supported Him

Caitlyn Jenner’s fans feel betrayed that the trans celeb voted for President Trump. They’re slamming her on Twitter after he banned transgender individuals from the military, and the tweets are brutal.

Voters are furious with Caitlyn Jenner, 67, for endorsing President Donald Trump, 71, in the general election and praising his support of the LGBT community. Trump announced on July 26 that transgender individuals will not be allowed to serve in the military, and her fans want to know what she thinks about him now! They flocked to Twitter to call out Caitlyn for her baffling support of the Republican president, who has taken away rights from the trans community twice in his seven months in office. In February, his administration struck an Obama-era law that required public schools to allow trans students to use the bathroom that corresponds with their gender identity. Schools chooses to force them to use another bathroom now.

Caitlyn hasn’t spoken out about Trump’s military ban yet, and they want to know her thoughts on the subject. They’re eager, and angry to hear why she supports a president that wants to take away her rights. There are 15,000 transgender people serving in the military in the moment (both active and on reserve duty), and the defense secretary, James Mattis, and Trump have determined that the cost of their medical care is too large. They described allowing trans people in the military as a “burden.” Instead, they want to focus on “victory.” People have pointed out on Twitter that gender reassignment surgery costs far less than a mere weekend spent at Mar-a-Lago. This is what Caitlyn had to say about Trump during the election.

“Everybody looks at the Democrats as being better with these issues. But Trump seems to be very much for women. He seems very much behind the LGBT community because of what happened in North Carolina with the bathroom issue. He backed the LGBT community. But in Trump’s case, there’s a lot more unknowns. With Hillary, you pretty much know what you’re gonna get with the LGBT community.” What say you now, Caitlyn? The people want to know:

.@Caitlyn_Jenner, what say you now? — deray mckesson (@deray) July 26, 2017

Trump has never been for Lgbtq

Fuck Caitlyn Jenner

Fuck anyone Lgbtq that voted for him

We will resist

I stand with Transgender Americans — George M Johnson (@IamGMJohnson) July 26, 2017

Hey @Caitlyn_Jenner, u benefited from activists paving the way for u, but u set the LGBT community back by endorsing Trump. Apologize now. pic.twitter.com/vjlFGSoSuC — Lauren Werner (@LaurenWern) July 26, 2017

Trump withdrew protections for transgender kids, now he bans transgender people in the military. How's that make you feel, @Caitlyn_Jenner ? — Dr. DaShanne Stokes (@DaShanneStokes) July 26, 2017

Peter Thiel, Caitlyn Jenner, and all the other LGBT Republicans who supported Trump should be ashamed of themselves. — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) July 26, 2017

Hey @Caitlyn_Jenner, remember when you said "liberals can't shoot straight". Looks like @realDonaldTrump thinks you can't shoot at all — Silence Dogood🕯 (@realBigBalls) July 26, 2017

With his banning transgender people from the military, tell us again, @Caitlyn_Jenner , about your support for Trump.#lgbt #trump #resist — Dr. DaShanne Stokes (@DaShanneStokes) July 26, 2017

.@Caitlyn_Jenner You still good with Trump? — andy lassner (@andylassner) July 26, 2017

