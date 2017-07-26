Caitlyn Jenner Slams Trump’s Transgender Ban: ‘What Happened To Your Promise To Fight?’

After the President of the United States banned transgender people from joining the military, Caitlyn Jenner shared her thoughts on the controversial move.

Caitlyn Jenner, 67, has finally responded to President Donald Trump, 71, banning transgender people from the United States military. “There are 15,000 patriotic transgender Americans in the US military fighting for all of us. What happened to your promise to fight for them?”, she tweeted. Her statement comes after hundreds of fans slammed the transgender star for endorsing and voting for President Trump.

The president’s shocking ban came on Wednesday morning, July 26, as an announcement on his Twitter account. Donald wrote three separate tweets revealing the ban on transgender people from the military, and also explaining his reasoning for the controversial move. “After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military. Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail. Thank you,” the statement read in full. However, it set voters on a rampage due to the blatant discrimination of keeping transgender Americans out of the military.

As Caitlyn stated, there are 15,000 transgender military members. Voters pointed out that if a trans service member were to ask for gender reassignment surgery, it would cost about $150,000. The United States spends trillion on weapons and military expenses each year. That’s pennies. It’s also far less than it costs to have Trump spend a weekend at Mar-a-Lago. Of course people are angry with the bigoted ban. They’re also angry with Caitlyn, who praised Trump during the presidential election season for allegedly being what she saw as the best candidate for LGBT rights. They wanted answers about how she, a transwoman, could bear knowing that she voted for someone who stripped rights away from her and her community. Apparently, she’s not feeling so good.

