Bobby Brown Honors Bobbi Kristina With Haunting Video Of Her Singing Adele On Death Anniversary

Bobbi Kristina may be gone, but her voice is still bringing light to her fans’ lives. On the two-year anniversary of her death, her father Bobby shared a never-before-seen video of her singing Adele’s ‘Someone Like You.’

Even two years after she left this Earth, Bobbi Kristina Brown is still spreading joy. To honor his the daughter he tragically lost too soon, Bobby Brown, 48, released a new video of his daughter showing off her vocal talent, and it’s both heartbreaking and amazing. In the black and white clip, Bobbi belts out Adele’s haunting hit “Someone Like You.” The video was posted to the Bobbi Kristina Serenity House Instagram, which is the charity Bobby started to honor his daughter and help others in need. Bobby then shared it to his Twitter page, adding “I [heart] you BabyGirl.” Scroll down to watch.

The touching video was meant to serve as a reminder that sometimes people can’t ask for the help they need. In the caption, Bobby writes “SAY HER NAME – NEVER FORGET IF YOU OR A LOVED ONE IS IN IMMEDIATE DANGER PLEASE CALL 911!!” He also directs fans in danger to the National Domestic Violence Hotline. We love that Bobby is still focused on turning this senseless tragedy into something positive that can help others. Click here to see pics of the talented young lady lost far too soon.

On this sobering day, we remember Bobbi. She was just 22 years old when she was found unresponsive in her bathtub, much the same as her mother Whitney Houston was three years before her. Her family claims that a “violent altercation” with her boyfriend Nick Gordon, as well as him injecting her with a “toxic mixture” lead to her untimely death. Our hearts are with her friends and family as they honor her today.

