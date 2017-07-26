Blake Shelton Already Planning On Spoiling Gwen Stefani For Christmas — Will He Propose?

Are Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton getting engaged this Christmas? HollywoodLife.com has the details on these lovebirds’ holiday plans!

Yes, we know it’s still summer but when word gets out that the likes of Gwen Stefani, 47, and Blake Shelton, 41, might be taking their love to the next level, we just have to share it! Our insider has the details on how this world-famous couple is planning to spend the holiday season and let’s just say someone’s in for a treat! “The Voice doesn’t go live until November so minus a few festival shows Blake is pretty free to the world and he is already thinking of Christmas,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Because when The Voice ends it is usually a week before Christmas and Blake doesn’t like last-minute planning. He likes being Santa Claus and also wants to spoil Gwen.” How sweet! This sounds like it’s already shaping up to be a romantic time for these two! Check out these adorable pics of Gwen and Blake right here!

But does this mean that Blake might be getting down on one knee when the yuletide season arrives? “Not very likely,” our source relayed, then added, “But a trip and being together and celebrating is something he wants to plan now with plenty of time on his hands.” Aww! Although we’re dying to see these two declare their love at the altar, a romantic holiday getaway will have to do! Speaking of getaways, Gwen and Blake just returned to Southern California with her sons but our source says the “Hair Up” songstress is already missing Blake’s home state of Oklahoma where they’ve been relaxing since the 4th of July.

“Gwen and Blake had to come back to LA for work commitments and so the kids could spend time with [their father] Gavin [Rossdale] and she already misses their amazing trip to Oklahoma,” an insider previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “They had the greatest time ever. It was absolutely heavenly. Hiking, fishing, riding horses and being outside as a family was incredible. She loves seeing her boys thriving out in nature. It’s been such an incredible experience for them, which she will never forget.” Oh wow! Perhaps that’s where they’ll be gathering around the tree when winter arrives!?

