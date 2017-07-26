Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton: She’s ‘Already Missing’ Their ‘Heavenly’ Family Vacation In OK

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani had such a fantastic time on their trip to Oklahoma with her boys that an insider revealed to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY she’s super bummed to be home!

Gwen Stefani, 47, and Blake Shelton, 41, looked like they were having the time of their lives on their recent trip to Oklahoma with her three boys — Kingston, 11, Zuma, 8, and Apollo, 3. An insider close to Gwen told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY they were having so much summer fun that she’s having serious vacay withdrawal now that it’s over! “Gwen and Blake had to come back to LA for work commitments and so the kids could spend time with [their father] Gavin [Rossdale] and she already misses their amazing trip to Oklahoma,” the source said. Hey, based on the amazing pics the couple shared of the good times they were having, we would miss hangin’ at Blake’s ranch too!

“They had the greatest time ever,” the source continued. “It was absolutely heavenly. Hiking, fishing, riding horses and being outside as a family was incredible. She loves seeing her boys thriving out in nature. It’s been such an incredible experience for them, which she will never forget.” The source also reported that Gwen is so bummed that the trip is over she’s already “daydreaming” about the good times they had!

Hopefully the couple and Gwen’s boys will be heading back to get another fix of country life before the summer is over. As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, that’s not out of the question for the crew, as the “Came Here to Forget” singer is currently planning a big bash at his ranch for Zuma’s 9th birthday next month! “He’s offered to fly some of Zuma’s friends to Oklahoma for a weekend, he’s so generous,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY of the Voice coach, who is reportedly so “involved” in Gwen’s kids’ lives.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Gwen and Blake’s vacay blues? Let us know below!