Barcelona Vs. Manchester United Live Stream: Watch The ICC Soccer Match Online

Goooooal! The International Champions Cup continues, with Barcelona taking on Manchester United on July 26. The match kicks off at 7:30 PM ET so don’t miss a single second!

Who would have thought that two of England and Spain’s premier soccer clubs would go head-to-head in…Maryland? Yet, that’s the amazing reality of the International Champion Cup, as these two soccer super squads — Barcelona and Manchester United — will square off at FexExField in Landover. Normally designated for the Washington NFL team, a different kind of football will be played during this match. It’ll be a fun time for American soccer fans to see some of the best in the world in action. Don’t miss out – be sure to tune in when it all kicks off!

Barcelona’s coming into this match on a high, having defeated Juventus in their first ICC match. Yes, this whole tournament is a “friendly” competition, meaning that there’s nothing really at stake. But you know that the Blaugrana took a little bit of satisfaction in disposing of Juve, the team that eliminated them from the 2016-17 Champions League. Barca came away with a 2-1 victory, with Neymar, 25, scoring twice in the firs half, according to ESPN FC. Considering reports that Neymar’s looking to leave Barca for Paris Saint-Germain, either the Brazilian player was showing why PSG should pay his €222 million buyout fee — or he was proving that he bleeds blue and red. Juve tried to recover after halftime, with Giorgio Chiellini, 32, nailing a header to cut Barca’s lead by 1. It wasn’t enough, and the Blaugrana won the game.

Though, fans shouldn’t be worried for Juventus. They fielded a lineup that only featured four players from the squad that fell to Real Madrid in the Champions League final. Basically, this was a chance for rookies and players desperate for some game time to get out on the field. Hopefully, Manchester United comes better prepared. They are also riding some momentum, having beaten Los Blancos via penalties in a 1-1 draw. The fact that the team relegated to the Europa League (which they won, btw) was able to beat the reigning Champions League champs is a bit peculiar. Is Barca in for a bruising from this British bunch?

Do you think Barcelona will beat Manchester United, HollywoodLifers? Or do you think Manchester United is going to be unstoppable this year? Who do you want to win?