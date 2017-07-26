Aubrey Plaza’s ‘Complicated’ Relationship With Social Media: It Makes Me ‘Hate Myself’

It turns out that Aubrey Plaza has a love/hate relationship with her Twitter account. In a new interview, the actress explains her hesitation over social media as a whole, and also explains why she thinks it makes her ‘hate’ herself.

Aubrey Plaza, 33, may not be the most active celebrity on social media, and now we know why. In a sit down interview on The A.V. Club airing on Thursday, July 27 at 9pm ET on FUSION TV, Aubrey shared that she is definitely not what people refer to as an influencer. “I was on Twitter and then I got off it and then I’m back on it,” Aubrey explained to the show’s host, John Teti. “I have a very complicated relationship with the social media,” she added. “I don’t really like to do it, but sometimes it’s kind of fun, and it’s a way to connect with people. But sometimes it makes me hate myself.”

But why? Aubrey continued, “I think it was right around the election and it was right at the New Year and I was just like, I don’t know, maybe I just don’t need to spend my energy there.” So, what brought Aubrey back on to Twitter eventually? Work! No, really. “But then once I got some movies I’m like, back on, baby!” she said with a quick snap of her fingers. Of course one look at Aubrey’s plaza reveals she uses it mostly to tweet about her current projects (and an occasional @RT to her BFF, Anna Kendrick).

