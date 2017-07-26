Angelina Jolie Reveals Kids Are Still ‘Healing’ After Brad Pitt Split: It’s Been Difficult

Ten months after Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt, she’s opening up about how the exes’ six kids are coping with the new family dynamic — and admits their healing process is far from over.

Filing for divorce from Brad Pitt, 53, in Sept. 2016 was not an easy decision for Angelina Jolie, 42 — especially since the two have six kids together that she knew would be affected by the split. However, in a tell-all new interview with Vanity Fair, Angie admits that “things got bad” (or, as she clarifies, “things became difficult) in the summer of 2016, and eventually, she had no choice but to pull the plug. Now, ten months later, the children are still figuring out how to deal with everything. “They’re six very strong-minded, thoughtful, worldly individuals,” she tells the mag. “I’m very proud of them. They’ve been very brave. They were very brave [in times they needed to be].”

For the most part, Angelina was tight-lipped and cryptic when it came to discussing her divorce and family. “We’re all just healing from the events that led to the filing,” she explains. “They’re not healing from divorce. They’re healing from some…from life, from things in life.” She didn’t specify the exact “events” that she was referring to, but at the time of the split, it was reported that an alleged altercation between Brad and the pair’s eldest son, Maddox, 15, on an airplane is what eventually pushed Angelina to file the divorce papers. In January, Brad and Angelina made their divorce case private, so it’s unclear exactly where they stand in terms of custody and getting things finalized. However, in her interview, Angelina did confirm that they’re still figuring all that out.

Brad has not been photographed with any of the kids since before the 42-year-old filed her papers, although he’s had several visits with them. He even flew overseas to spend time with them when they were out of town with their mother! “We care for each other and care about our family,” Angelina says. “And we are both working towards the same goal.”

