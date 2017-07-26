Angelina Jolie’s Confession: She Cries In The Shower After Brad Pitt Split So Kids Won’t See

This is so brave yet so sad. Angelina Jolie has revealed that in her moments of heartbreak over her divorce from Brad Pitt, she cries in the shower so her kids won’t see her in pain. We’ve got the details.

In Angelina Jolie‘s first interview since her Sept. 2016 split from Brad Pitt, 53, she dropped some major bombshells including how she does her best to hide her heartbreak from their six children. She stressed how important it is to stay strong and protect them from the times when she is hurting. “I was very worried about my mother, growing up — a lot. I do not want my children to be worried about me. I think it’s very important to cry in the shower and not in front of them. They need to know that everything’s going to be all right even when you’re not sure it is,” she tells Vanity Fair in their Sept. 2017 issue.

Angie, 42, was incredibly close to her late mother Marcheline Bertrand, who passed away from ovarian cancer in 2007 at just 56-years-old. When she was very young, her parents divorced with her mom citing her dad Jon Voight‘s infidelity as the reason. She and her brother lived with their mom growing up, so there’s no doubt the actress was witness to the pain the split caused her. It’s no wonder that Angelina would want to shield her kids from the hurt she’s feeling over her breakup with their dad.

Angelina looks absolutely incredible in the cover story, with bright red lipstick, plenty of cleavage and reaches up with a finger to touch her lips while giving a come hither look with her gorgeous green eyes. Inside the magazine she reveals that her relationship with Brad really went downhill in the summer of 2016, saying “things got bad.” She then back pedaled, revealing “I didn’t want to use that word…Things became ‘difficult.’” The stunner doesn’t go into detail about the breakdown of their 11 year relationship for sake of her kids. Which makes sense as if she doesn’t want them to see her hurting, why would she share her pain with the rest world.

