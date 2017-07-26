Angelina Jolie Refuses To Let Bell’s Palsy Diagnosis ‘Defeat Her In Any Way’

Once a fighter, always a fighter. HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned that Angelina Jolie won’t be ‘defeated’ by her Bell’s Palsy diagnosis — both on and off the movie screen.

Angelina Jolie, 42, is beyond inspirational. A devoted mother, working actress, and humble humanitarian, she refuses to let her battle with Bell’s Palsy take away from any precious moments in life. “Angie isn’t going to let Bell’s defeat her in any way,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, noting that she’s primarily dedicated to producing and directing over acting. “She’s not retiring by any means, but she is going to be very picky moving forward since she’s a mother and has many outside charities she wants to focus on.”

The Maleficent actress revealed her diagnosis in an emotional interview with Vanity Fair on July 26. “I can’t tell if it’s menopause or if it’s just been the year I’ve had,” she shared. “Sometimes women in families put themselves last until it manifests itself in their own health.” Angie has without a doubt had a rough year, but she’s not going to play the victim or use the Brad Pitt divorce as an excuse to feel sorry for herself. Instead, “she wants to be a step ahead of the disease,” the source continues. “She feels like doing other important things will ease her Bell’s quite a bit.”

Anyone who follows Angie knows that she’s always been a fighter, especially in matters of health. The mother-of-six had her fallopian tubes removed in 2015 to cut the risk of cancer and had a preventative double mastectomy two years prior. Additionally, her weight has fluctuated to the point where she reportedly dropped to only 79 pounds. The movie star seemed to be going down a happy and healthy path again following her divorce — and we can only hope that it continues!

