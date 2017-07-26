Amber Rose Defends Blac Chyna: She Did Not ‘Trap’ Rob Kardashian — Their Love Was ’Real’

Blac Chyna has been accused of using Rob Kardashian for money and fame, but Amber Rose is insisting that the exes’ relationship was 100% real. Here’s what she has to say in defense of her BFF!

Amber Rose is standing up for her best friend, Blac Chyna, 29, in a tell-all new interview! During her sit-down for Complex’s “Everyday Struggle,” Amber dished all about Blac’s breakup from Rob Kardashian, 30 — specifically, their public social media blowout earlier this month, during which he made shocking accusations about her and even posted her naked photos online. “Chyna is an amazing mom, she’s an amazing person, she’s extremely loving,” Amber explained. “I was around when her and Rob first met and I’ll tell you firsthand that they very much loved each other. It was very real. I watched it. They both wanted to have [baby] Dream, it wasn’t a mistake. It wasn’t an entrapment, it wasn’t anything like that.”

Many are convinced that the 29-year-old was only with Rob for his family’s famous name, but Amber slammed that claim, insisting that Chyna makes her own money and doesn’t need Rob to support her. She also reiterated, “I remember when her and Rob met and how they fell in love and how happy they were. They’re just not happy anymore — that’s life. It just happens. It just goes back to people being uncomfortable with women making their own decisions in life. Chyna was with Rob, she had a baby with him. They both wanted Dream, which is a beautiful baby, and s*** didn’t work out and she opted to leave. She did not want to be in that situation anymore and that made people uncomfortable that she f***ing left.” Amber also slammed Rob as a “f***boy” for how he handled the situation so publicly.

As we previously reported, Chyna was granted a restraining order against Rob, requiring him to keep his distance from her and banning him from posting anything about her on social media. However, they continue to share joint custody of their adorable eight-month-old daughter.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Blac and Rob’s relationship was real? What do you think about Amber’s interview?